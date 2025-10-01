Adar Poonawalla in talks to buy out Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Report

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), according to sources close to the negotiations.

Diageo Plc, parent company of United Spirits and current owner of RCB, is said to be considering a full or partial divestment of its stake in the franchise.

Pricing power

Media reports pegged RCB’s valuation at around US$ 2 billion, making it one of the most valuable IPL franchises.

The IPL Valuation Study 2025 by Houlihan Lokey highlighted the team’s on- and off-field strengths — from brand partnerships with technology brand Nothing to its fan engagement efforts and match-day initiatives in Karnataka.

Also read: Kohli breaks silence on RCB stampede tragedy: 'Your loss is part of our story now'

Some analysts believed that the franchise’s premium revenue per seat in Bengaluru gives it significant pricing power, further enhancing its appeal to potential buyers.

As Ajimon Francis of Brand Finance noted, despite recent negative publicity involving a stadium stampede and shifts in UK–India trade agreements, strong brand equity remains a major draw for investors.

New benchmark valuation

Earlier in 2025, the Torrent Group acquired a 67 per cent stake in Gujarat Titans in a transaction valued at about ₹5,000 crore, illustrating the scale of recent IPL franchise deals.

Also read: RCB breaks silence 3 months after Bengaluru stampede

Meanwhile, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi commented on X that RCB may finally be put up for sale, noting that it could set a new benchmark valuation for other franchises.

At present, it remains uncertain whether Diageo intends to divest its entire ownership or just a portion of its shares.