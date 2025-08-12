‘Vote chori’ protest: What does it show about INDIA bloc unity and EC?

In this episode of Capital Beat, election data scientist Dr Pyare Lal Garg, former bureaucrat EAS Sarma, and The Federal ’s Political Editor Puneet Nicholas Yadav discussed the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. What does this dramatic protest mean for the Opposition INDIA bloc and for the fight against alleged electoral irregularities?

The national capital was witness to dramatic scenes on Monday (August 11) when INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission office and got detained by police before being released. As the MPs were stopped midway, near Transport Bhawan, the defiant SP MP Akhilesh Yadav was seen climbing a barricade while TMC MPs Mahua Moita and Mitali Bag fainted.

Opposition fights as one

According to Yadav, the SIR and related electoral roll irregularities have brought together Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, which had distanced itself from the INDIA bloc but joined the protests on this matter. “Both Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have brought cohesion in the Opposition’s narrative,” Yadav said.

He added that over 250 MPs participated in the protest, which he described as a serious political move to highlight alleged irregularities in Bihar and Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency. Yadav also noted that the dinner hosted by Congress president Kharge was part of efforts to maintain Opposition unity on the SIR issue.

Also read: Rahul says fight is for ‘one man, one vote’ as police detain him during SIR protest

Opposition protest denied visibility

Yadav pointed out that live coverage of the protest was interrupted for a BJP press conference, which echoed the EC’s stance. He emphasised that the issue deserved greater visibility given its implications for electoral democracy.

He criticised the EC for not being open to scrutiny and for replacing machine-readable voter lists with scanned copies, making independent verification harder. “They need to stop behaving like spokespersons of a political party,” Yadav said.

Calls for accountability

Sarma expressed concern over the EC’s response, noting that he had written several letters to the panel but they went unanswered. He welcomed the AAP’s participation, recalling similar exposés before the Delhi elections.

Sarma highlighted recent reports from Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and The Reporters’ Collective alleging voter list manipulations, including additions from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh’s constituencies.

Also read: Monsoon Session: Rahul, Priyanka released from detention; LS passes I-T Bill

Allegations of large-scale irregularities

Sarma accused the ECI of ignoring its constitutional obligations under Article 324. He criticised the body for refusing to act on credible complaints and evidence from journalists, political parties, and the public.

Citing past best practices in Bihar’s electoral revisions, Sarma said the current process appeared aimed at exclusion rather than inclusion of genuine voters, with significant deletions in minority and women-dominated constituencies.

Technical vulnerabilities and broader risks

Sarma also raised concerns over electronic voting machine (EVM) vulnerabilities, noting the lack of totaliser use allows booth-wise voting patterns to be identified, risking intimidation and inducement.

He warned that the credibility of the electoral process is at stake, urging all political actors, including NDA allies, to take note of the growing discontent.

Also read: Haryana CEO asks Rahul Gandhi for proof on electoral roll claims

Strong criticism of EC leadership

Garg criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s handling of the SIR, alleging a lack of transparency and accountability. He accused the EC of avoiding engagement with citizens and political stakeholders, calling its actions detrimental to democracy.

Garg expressed scepticism about the Supreme Court’s willingness to act decisively, despite petitions, including Rahul Gandhi’s presentation, The Reporters’ Collective investigation, and multiple media exposés.

Legal obligations and Supreme Court’s role

Garg argued that under Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, failure to provide Aadhaar cannot justify removal from the voter list. He said the Supreme Court should order strict implementation of this provision.

He criticised the Court for not focusing on legal mandates and for making observations he viewed as disconnected from statutory requirements.

Also read: ‘Vote chori’ claims: EC says documents shown by Rahul don't belong to poll body

Impact on NDA allies and internal BJP concerns

Yadav observed that BJP MPs and NDA allies like the TDP and JD(U) are concerned the SIR controversy could backfire. However, he questioned whether their apprehensions would translate into action, given their political dependence on the BJP leadership.

He stressed that the real test lies in whether the Supreme Court will ensure transparency and legal compliance in the electoral process.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)