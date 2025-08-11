Haryana CEO asks Rahul Gandhi for proof on electoral roll claims

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has requested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi provide documents within 10 days to support his claims about anomalies in the electoral rolls for the 2024 state Assembly polls.

Rahul on Thursday (August 7) claimed that the difference between winning and losing the Haryana elections for the Congress was 22,779 votes in the entire state.

Asked to submit proof, oath

"This is to draw your kind attention to this office communication dated August 9, 2025, referring to the statements made by you during the press conference held on August 7, 2025, pertaining to the alleged inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the electoral rolls of Haryana," stated the Haryana CEO's communication to Rahul on Sunday (August 10).

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been asked to furnish the particulars of the electors concerned, along with the "duly signed declaration/oath under Rule 20 (3) (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Also read: ‘Vote chori’ claims: EC says documents shown by Rahul don't belong to poll body

10-day deadline

He has been asked to send the signed declaration/oath to the CEO's office within 10 days, "so that necessary proceedings may be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of the Electoral Rules, 1960".

Rahul had on Thursday cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to also claim over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulations in an assembly segment in Karnataka.

Also read: 'Vote chori': Congress launches portal, urges people to 'register'

With Congress leaders amplifying the "vote theft" allegation of Rahul, Election Commission officials on Saturday once again pressed the Leader of the Opposition to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges.