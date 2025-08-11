Chaos breaks out INDIA Bloc rally to EC office; MPs try to jump police barricades
Opposition leaders are protesting against alleged vote theft in Bihar's electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision, an issue raised by Rahul Gandhi last week
INDIA Bloc leaders are slated to hold a march on Monday (August 11) from Parliament to the Election Commission’s office in Delhi to protest against the alleged theft of votes through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Delhi Police have, however, said that no permission has been sought for the protest march.
The march is expected to begin from Parliament at 11.30 am.
EC to meet Opposition delegation
INDIA Bloc leaders are also expected to personally meet the election commissioners at 12 noon on Monday to air their grievances.
Security has been tightened in the capital ahead of the protest march by Opposition leaders.
The police have erected barricades at multiple points along the proposed route of the protest march, and police personnel have been deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident, said an official.
Additional security vehicles and quick reaction teams have also been stationed in the vicinity of the Election Commission office and surrounding roads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.
Rahul’s claim of ‘huge criminal fraud’
At a press conference last week, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made explosive claims of a “huge criminal fraud” in polls through “collusion” between the BJP and the Election Commission.
He cited an analysis in a constituency in Bengaluru, and said it was “a crime against the Constitution”.
Rahul claimed that over one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru were found to be fake, duplicate, bulk voters, with invalid addresses, and new voters added with misuse of Form 6.
Please follow this space for updates
Live Updates
- 11 Aug 2025 12:13 PM IST
INDIA bloc MPs stage sit-in protest after being stopped; senior leaders to join protest
INDIA bloc MPs have sat down on the road in batches protesting against being stopped from proceeding further.
Priyanka Gandhi (Congress), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Mahua Majhi (JMM), KC Venugopal (Congress), Awadhesh Prasad (SP), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) among MPs on sit-in protest.
Chairs are being arranged for Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, TR Baalu to join the MPs on sit-in protest.
- 11 Aug 2025 12:10 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav jumps barricade as police stop INDIA Bloc march to EC
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped over a police barricade after Delhi Police stopped INDIA bloc leaders marching from the Parliament to the Election Commission.
The protest was against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "voter fraud" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- 11 Aug 2025 12:00 PM IST
Manoj Jha calls SIR a ‘fraud’, slams EC for refusing full MP meeting citing space
RJD MP Manoj Jha criticised the Election Commission for limiting the INDIA bloc’s meeting citing space constraints, saying it reflects poorly on the poll body’s functioning.
Calling the Special Intensive Revision a “fraud,” he accused the EC of withholding classified data and defying Supreme Court directions.
- 11 Aug 2025 11:57 AM IST
Dimple Yadav alleges vote theft, booth capture in UP bypolls, slams EC inaction
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that questions are being raised on India's democracy.
She claimed votes were stolen and booths captured during by-elections in ten Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats.
She questioned why the Election Commission failed to act against officers allegedly working under state government orders.
- 11 Aug 2025 11:55 AM IST
INDIA bloc MPs clash with Delhi Police; Mahua Moitra, Akhilesh Yadav climb barricades
Heated exchanges broke out between Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut, Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Syed Nasser Hussain, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, and the Delhi Police as the MPs insisted on going to Nirvachan Sadan.
Media was also barred from proceeding further. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool MPs Mahua Moitra and Sushmita Dev, along with Congress MP Jothimani, climbed over the barricades.
Congress MPs Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Shaktisinh Gohil and Sanjana Jatav also climb up barricades
- 11 Aug 2025 11:52 AM IST
INDIA Bloc MPs stopped at Sansad Marg on way to EC; only 30 allowed to proceed
India bloc MPs, marching towards the Election Commission protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, have been stopped at Sansad Marg.
Delhi Police said that only 30 MPs whose names have been sent to the EC for the appointment will be allowed to proceed further.
- 11 Aug 2025 11:49 AM IST
INDIA Bloc MPs begin march to EC, start moving out of Parliament complex
Leaders of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien, DMK's TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, among others, are leading the march.
- 11 Aug 2025 11:47 AM IST
INDIA Bloc MPs sing National Anthem before their march towards EC over Bihar SIR
INDIA Bloc leaders gathered at Parliament’s Makar Dwar and sang the National Anthem before starting their march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India.
The protest is against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and alleged voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- 11 Aug 2025 11:43 AM IST
Congress wins only because of Bangladeshi voters: Nishikant Dubey
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Congress has relied on Bangladeshi voters since the 1970s, claiming a longstanding conspiracy.
He questioned whether the upcoming election would be decided by Indian or Bangladeshi voters.
- 11 Aug 2025 11:41 AM IST
SIR not an issue in Bihar, people support EC’s move: JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha
JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying it is well-received in Bihar and only being politicised in Delhi.
Calling the process highly transparent, he criticised the Opposition for refusing to provide written proof to the Election Commission and questioned if they considered themselves above the law.