    LIVE INDIA Bloc protest
    INDIA Bloc MPs assemble at Parliament’s Makar Dwar for their rally to the EC office. Photo: ANI/X

    Chaos breaks out INDIA Bloc rally to EC office; MPs try to jump police barricades

    Opposition leaders are protesting against alleged vote theft in Bihar's electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision, an issue raised by Rahul Gandhi last week

    11 Aug 2025 11:00 AM IST  (Updated:2025-08-11 06:43:15)

    INDIA Bloc leaders are slated to hold a march on Monday (August 11) from Parliament to the Election Commission’s office in Delhi to protest against the alleged theft of votes through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

    Delhi Police have, however, said that no permission has been sought for the protest march.

    The march is expected to begin from Parliament at 11.30 am.

    EC to meet Opposition delegation

    INDIA Bloc leaders are also expected to personally meet the election commissioners at 12 noon on Monday to air their grievances.

    Security has been tightened in the capital ahead of the protest march by Opposition leaders.

    The police have erected barricades at multiple points along the proposed route of the protest march, and police personnel have been deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident, said an official.

    Additional security vehicles and quick reaction teams have also been stationed in the vicinity of the Election Commission office and surrounding roads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

    Rahul’s claim of ‘huge criminal fraud’

    At a press conference last week, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made explosive claims of a “huge criminal fraud” in polls through “collusion” between the BJP and the Election Commission.

    He cited an analysis in a constituency in Bengaluru, and said it was “a crime against the Constitution”.

    Rahul claimed that over one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru were found to be fake, duplicate, bulk voters, with invalid addresses, and new voters added with misuse of Form 6.

    Please follow this space for updates





    2025-08-11 05:30:43
