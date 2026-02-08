- Home
- India
- World
- Premium
- THE FEDERAL SPECIAL
- Analysis
- States
- Perspective
- Videos
- Sports
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- In memoriam: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
- Bishnoi's Men
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Science
- Brand studio
- Newsletter
- Elections 2024
- Events
- Home
- IndiaIndia
- World
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Sports
- Education
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Features
- Health
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
- Events
US trade deal and its context strengthen sovereignty, even as internal strife weakens it
8 Feb 2026 12:09 PM IST (Updated:2026-02-08 07:13:25)
Beyond concessions, deal improves market access, strengthens strategic signalling; it could catalyse India Inc's adaptation to era of AI and machines that embody AI
It will come as a surprise only to the politically naïve that the India-US framework agreement on an interim bilateral trade deal contains nothing that hints at a sellout of India’s national interest.
The agreement does contain concessions from the position of absolute protection that Indian producers would consider ideal, but give and take are part and parcel of any trade negotiation. And, India has special constraints when it comes to dealing with the US, placed by China’s refusal to settle the border with India and accept India’s role as a shaper of the fortunes of the Indo-Pacific, if not of the world.
What truly matters
US trade deal could bring in big-bang reforms for India
♦ Lower tariffs boost India’s export competitiveness
♦ Repair of strained India-US trade relations
♦ Clearer access to the US market
♦ Manageable import commitments over time
♦ Competitive pressure forces industrial upgrading
Volume of imports
The $500 billion volume of imports that India has to undertake from the US looks a whole lot more reasonable, now that it is officially clarified that this is to be achieved over five years and will have in its ambit lumpy purchases such as passenger aircraft, $77 billion of which are on the wait list, defence equipment, and oil and LNG.
Jets, oil and more
Impact on Indian industry
There already are over 4.5 million industrial robots in operation, 2 million in China alone, and their numbers are growing rapidly, as is their ability to handle delicate, precise operations. The trade deal will expose Indian industry to the pressure to evolve and that is an example of what, in Indian tradition, is called Urvasi’s curse — it blights your life, on the surface, but helps you immensely, in practice.
India's salvation
(The Federal seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions in the articles are of the author and do not reflect the views of The Federal.)