When your 'best friends' start a war, silence is not diplomacy
3 March 2026 6:54 PM IST
As the Iran-US-Israel war sends oil prices soaring and destabilises the Gulf, Modi's failure to call out Washington's role risks turning silence into complicity
When your house is on fire, you call the fire department. But what do you do when your best friend is the one holding the match?
Friends all
Why is the Prime Minister not reaching out to the man who started this fire? Why is he not using his famed personal diplomacy to urge Washington to stand down?
Geo-economic nightmare
India's silence tells the world that it is willing to manage the fallout of a catastrophe but unwilling to prevent it. And the fallout is already here.
Grim reality
This is the grim reality. The United States has once again launched a war without a clear exit strategy, a tragic echo of Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria. Thousands will die. The global economy, already battered by Trump’s unilateral tariffs, is staring down the barrel of stagflation.
India's leverage
Iran has correctly calculated that it cannot win a military confrontation, but it can make the war economically untenable for the West and its regional allies.
(The Federal seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions in the articles are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Federal.)