Modi makes historic Knesset address: ‘We feel your pain, we share your grief’

Narendra Modi made history on Wednesday (February 25) as the first Indian prime minister to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

His speech focused on a firm stance against terrorism, support for regional peace, and the strengthening of the India-Israel strategic partnership.

Solidarity with Israel

Modi began his address with “Shalom! Namaste!”, and said he brought with him greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership.

Condemning the “barbaric terrorist attack” by Hamas on October 7, 2023, Modi said, “We feel your pain, we share your grief.”

He asserted that “no cause can justify the murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism” and emphasized India’s “zero tolerance” policy, noting that India has also long endured the pain of terror, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

He declared, “India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction, in this moment and beyond,” a statement that received a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers.

Support for Gaza peace initiative

The prime minister expressed India’s “firm support” for the Gaza peace initiative, stating it holds the promise of a “just and durable peace” for all in the region.

“The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region,” he said.

Deepening ties

He highlighted deepening cooperation between the two countries in technology, water management, agriculture, and defence. He also noted that India-Israel ties were moving “beyond procurement to partnership”, including joint manufacturing under “Make in India”.

“In today’s uncertain world, a strong defence partnership between trusted partners like India and Israel is of vital importance,” he underscored.

“Our engagement has expanded in scale and scope, and we are committed to further consolidate this relationship across many sectors,” he added.

A personal touch

PM Modi also shared a personal anecdote, revealing that he was born on September 17, 1950, the same day India formally recognized the State of Israel.

He also recalled India’s decades-old connection with Israel. “During World War I, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. The cavalry charge at Haifa in September 1918 remains a significant chapter in military history,” he added.

Modi is currently on a two-day state visit to Israel (February 25–26). Before the address, he held high-level talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described Modi as a “great leader on the world stage” and a “brother”.

The visit aims to review common challenges and reaffirm the robust bond between the two democracies.

(With agency inputs)