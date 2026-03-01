- Home
By striking Iran, Trump and Netanyahu make a mockery of global order
1 March 2026 9:40 AM IST (Updated:2026-03-01 05:15:54)
Repeated missile strikes by the US and Israel on Iran expose the impotence of international institutions like the UN and its Security Council
The irony
As for the IAEA, its inspectors have repeatedly stated that Iran is not yet ready to make a nuclear bomb, if at all. It last inspected Iran’s facilities in June 2025. Tehran’s uranium enrichment is to the extent of around 60 per cent. For it to reach bomb-potential, it needs to be enriched to over 90 per cent. But these facts have not altered the mindset of the US or Israel. And Iran has repeatedly stated its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.
Bending over for Israel
The world needs to be alarmed. For, the repeated missile strikes by the US and Israel on Iran expose the impotence of international institutions like the UN and its Security Council.
Iran attempted to be as conciliatory as possible but did not give in to the core demands. At least three rounds of negotiations were on. But, like in June 2025, Trump in the midst of negotiations decided to attack Iran in tandem with Israel.
Lonely Tehran regime
India, for long, considered among Iran’s few friends has been a let down for Tehran.
Tehran’s Islamic regime too appears to have displayed rigidity in its understanding of the contemporary Trump-driven world. One view is that Iran’s negotiators could have played for time knowing Trump’s mindset. But its supreme leader Khameini's ego may have come in the way of such a possibility.