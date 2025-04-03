Hyderabad Univ land row: Revanth govt's brazen assault on public education

The Telangana government’s decision to auction 400 acres of prime land belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has triggered fiery protests on the campus. Despite multiple appeals to halt the auction, the government expedited the clearing of vegetation by deploying hundreds of bulldozers and heavy police forces during holidays.

While student organisations mobilised forces against the decision, the government refused to reconsider, escalating its stance through coercive measures, resorting to lathi charges and the arbitrary detention of hundreds of students. Subsequently, the Telangana High Court ordered an immediate pause on land clearing operations at the 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli near the UoH.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claimed that there is no biodiversity in the 400-acre area and even accused students of obstructing development, sarcastically remarking that “only foxes” inhabit the land. Meanwhile, social media and news reports showed hundreds of bulldozers moving in for clearing, backed by heavy police deployment.

Vicious crackdown

At a press conference, state ministers Batti Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu insisted that the government was not taking university land. However, the real issue is the destruction of lush green forests for real estate development.

The University of Hyderabad, often called the “lungs of Hyderabad”, plays a crucial ecological role — its deforestation would devastate the region. Ironically, while the Telangana government champions environmental protection through initiatives like Mission Hydra (aimed at saving lakes from encroachments), it is simultaneously destroying forests.

This hypocrisy has drawn condemnation from political parties, student organisations, civil society groups and celebrities. Selling educational land is akin to depriving future generations of knowledge, education and research opportunities.

The current Telangana government came to power with the slogan of "Vidyavantula Telangana" (Educated Telangana), promising to strengthen the state's educational sector. However, its attempts to sell land belonging to higher educational institutions contradict this promise, rendering its words hollow.

Pride of Telangana

The UoH stands as a testament to the region's modern history. Universities are not just reservoirs of knowledge but also centres that initiate socio-economic change. They play a crucial role in nurturing scientific research, skill development and collective awareness.

The UoH, in particular, has brought immense pride and recognition to Telangana. It has a rich historical background, established as a response to the injustices faced by the region.

The 1969 separate Telangana movement, which began as a rebellion against regional disparities, led to the formulation of a six-point plan by the Union government in 1973 to address backwardness and provide higher education and employment opportunities. One of the key provisions was the establishment of a new central university in Hyderabad.

Established on October 2, 1974, through an Act of Parliament, the university initially operated from Sarojini Naidu's Golden Threshold residence in Abids before moving to its current 2,500-acre campus in Gachibowli. Today, it stands as one of the premier institutions in the country.

The UoH has consistently been ranked among the top central universities and is recognised as the Institute of Eminence (IoE) and one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country. It has secured top positions in the NIRF, NAAC and QS World Rankings across all categories.

‘Lungs of Hyderabad’

Over time, the locality became one of Hyderabad's most prominent areas, the hub of major software and financial institutions, as well as other educational institutions.

The university campus is rich in biodiversity, creating a unique environment in the metropolitan city. It is often referred to as the "lungs of Hyderabad" due to its dense greenery and biodiversity, serving as a habitat for several endangered species.

Originally, the campus was spread over 2,300 acres. It was subsequently reduced to 1,800 acres due to allocations to institutions like IIIT, the Gachibowli Stadium, bus depots, TIFR, NIAB and Reddy Labs. In 2008, around 200 acres were proposed to be allocated to the Knowledge and Innovation Park (KIP) and the National Institute of Health Sciences and Translational Research by the then vice-chancellor but student protests halted the move.

Now, the current government has revived these efforts, accelerating the process of auctioning the land. However, students, faculty, and non-teaching staff have united in protest, vowing to protect the university's land at any cost.

Real estate dream

The state government has actively promoted a booming real estate market by systematically identifying and selling government land to private agencies, often with political connections.

It has devised various mechanisms to identify government lands. The efforts to scrap the 123 GO, which restricts land dealings in the vicinity of Gandipet Lake, a crucial source of drinking water for Hyderabad, were part of these efforts.

Additionally, the easing of land transactions and the digitisation of land records were also significant components of these initiatives.

This land policy has been justified as a means to generate revenue for welfare programmes, but it has also raised concerns regarding transparency, land speculation and the erosion of public spaces.

Like BRS, like Congress

During the previous BRS-led regime, prime government lands, including those in Kokapet, a high-value area near Gachibowli, were auctioned to generate substantial revenue. The Congress government, despite having criticised the BRS’s land policies, appears to be following a similar approach. This continuity across political regimes indicates the centrality of land monetisation to Telangana’s economic strategy.

In changing times, this land is essential for expanding educational and research facilities. New courses and technological innovations require space. Commercialising this land will hinder access to higher education for students, particularly those from socially and economically disadvantaged sections.

Social equality

Treating education as a commodity is an attack on social equality. Selling educational and government land to escape debt is not the solution. Instead, plans should be made to transform these lands into centres of educational excellence and research. Strengthening the education sector is true "development".

The sale of university land is a gamble with the future of Telangana's people. The government must immediately reconsider its decision and take steps to prevent further land sales.

The remaining 1,800 acres of university land should be registered in the university's name. Protecting the education sector is the primary responsibility of every government.

(The Federal seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions in the articles are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Federal.)