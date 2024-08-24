Nagarjuna’s Hyderabad property razed over lake encroachment; actor calls it ‘unlawful’

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) has started demolishing the N-Convention Centre, a structure set up on a 10-acre plot and owned by actor Nagarjuna.

Fearing an interruption, HYDRA officials, accompanied by a posse of police personnel, arrived on the site early on Saturday (August 24) to carry out the demolition. The N-Convention Centre has faced allegations of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of the Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur for years.

The allegation

Official records of the North Tank Division’s executive engineer say that the FTL area of Thammidikunta Lake is about 29.24 acres. The N-Convention Centre allegedly encroaches on some 1.12 acres of the FTL area and another 2 acres within the buffer.

Yet, its management allegedly used its influence to avoid disciplinary actions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other authorities.

Nagarjuna’s denial

Nagarjuna, however, took to X to claim that he had not violated any laws and instead said the actions taken by the authorities were “unlawful” and “contrary to existing stay orders” by court.

The actor clarified that the plot of N Convention Centre is private property (Patta land). “The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition,” he wrote.