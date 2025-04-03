Telangana HC halts land clearing near Hyderabad University amid protests

The Telangana High Court has ordered an immediate pause on land clearing operations at a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The court’s interim directive comes amid mounting protests by students, faculty, and environmentalists who alleged that the area is an ecologically sensitive area and needed to be protected.

Since Sunday (March 30), over 50 earthmoving vehicles were deployed to remove trees and vegetation from the land for the purpose of developing the area into an IT park.

Protesters argued that though the area is not deemed as a forest, it contains unique flora, fauna, and rock formations, including species like Indian rock pythons, star tortoises, and spotted deer.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday also took cognisance took note of the felling of trees on a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, and directed the Telangana High Court's registrar (judicial) to forthwith visit the Kancha Gachibowli forest site.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih directed the Telangana chief secretary to ensure that no felling of trees be permitted in Kancha Gachibowli forest area until further orders are passed by the apex court.

The bench asked the registrar (judicial) of the high court to submit a interim report by 3.30 pm, and said the matter would be heard at 3.45 pm.

In its order, the bench noted that the amicus has brought to its notice several news reports which depicted felling of large number of trees there.

"We, therefore, direct the registrar (judicial) of the High Court of Telangana to forthwith visit the site in question and submit his interim report by 3.30 pm today," the bench said. It directed the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to forthwith communicate its order to the registrar (judicial) of the high court who shall act upon forthwith. "We further direct the chief secretary of state of Telangana to ensure that until further orders are passed by this court, no felling of trees be permitted in Kancha Gachibowli forest area," the bench said. The bench was informed that the Telangana High Court was also seized of the very same matter. "We clarify that we are not staying the proceedings before the Telangana High Court," the bench said.

Resistance to development

Students and members of the University of Hyderabad Teachers’ Association have been staging sit-ins, boycotting classes, and organising rallies against the state government's plans to develop the 400-acre land near the campus.

On April 1, UoH students and faculty protested, demanding police withdrawal from the campus and removal of machinery from the site.

Police halted the rally and allegedly lathi-charged students, a claim the police has denied.

Protesters contended that the government’s actions disregard environmental concerns.

Legal tug of war

The petitioners, including the NGO, Vata Foundation and Kalapala Babu Rao, argued that the land qualifies as a forest under ecological definitions, even if not officially classified as such.

They cite Supreme Court rulings and the Forest Conservation Act, claiming violations by the state’s move to auction the land under Government Order 54.

Conversely, the Telangana government insisted that the land is industrial and was transferred to private entities for sports and infrastructure use decades ago. The Advocate General maintained that no legal forest designation applies to this land.

Also, the Telangana government claimed the land does not come under the UoH and is meant for industry.

UoH's registrar disputed this, citing unclear boundaries.

The petitioners have also challenged the state government's decision to allot the land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), claiming it violated the Forest Conservation Act.

On March 30, TGIIC initiated development work at the Kancha Gachibowli site as per a government order.

On March 31, the TGIIC stated that it had established its ownership of the land in court and that the university does not own any portion of the land.

Hearing on April 3

The case is set for further hearing on April 3. The high court has ordered the government to halt all work on the land until then.

Meanwhile, the protests by the students and environmental activists are continuing as they want the protection of the site’s flora and fauna.

The legal proceedings will determine whether the development work will resume, as well as the future of the 400-acre site, which remains at the centre of a growing conflict between development and environmental concerns.

Centre seeks report

Amid rising public outcry, the Union environment ministry has stepped in, demanding a report from the state and urging legal action if environmental laws are violated.

The outcome can set a precedent for how “forest-like” lands are treated when development collides with ecological preservation.