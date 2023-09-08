Ajit Ninan (1955-2023), one of India’s best-known political cartoonists, who passed away on Friday at 68, wielded his pen to both tickle our funny bones and hold up a mirror to our society and polity: he teased out his material from our quirks, oddities, and absurdities. He made us laugh, and think. For decades, his wit and wisdom found home in the ‘Centrestage’ series of cartoons in India Today magazine, and ‘Ninan’s World’ and ‘Just Like That’ (also co-authored with Jug Suraiya) in The Times of India.



Ninan’s cartoons offered much more than a momentary chuckle — receptacles of social commentary that transformed cartooning into a form of socio-political critique, they were portals through which we glimpsed the zeitgeist, especially the dramatis personae at the centre of the country’s political stage, who script the national narrative. From the high and mighty in the corridors of power to the man on the street, Ninan spared none: in his brave and burlesque cartoons, he lampooned them all, making mundane moments acquire new meaning. Things said in lighter vein would never be just that. They would force you to ponder over our failures, follies and foibles. Early strokes

Born in Hyderabad, Ninan’s journey into the world of cartooning was influenced by his uncle, the renowned cartoonist Abu Abraham (1924-2002) who, in a career spanning 40 years, worked with several publications like The Bombay Chronicle, Shankar’s Weekly, Blitz, Tribune, The Observer, The Guardian, and The Indian Express. Ninan would hide his early sketches under his pillow, eagerly awaiting his uncle’s visits to showcase his talent. Ninan also credited his love for art to his hostel life, during which he watched a lot of animation films; they piqued his adolescent imagination and became a source of inspiration.





“In a world enveloped in the toxic clouds of climate change, and conflict, and crises, Ajit Ninan’s brilliant daily pocket cartoon… was a bright ray of joy and pleasure, lightening the daily landscape of gloom and doom. A picture is said to be worth ten thousand words; a cartoon, which is a very special type of picture capable of bringing the leavening of humour into the humdrum, might be worth a whole dictionary of words,” Jug Suraiya, a former associate editor with the Times of India, known for his popular column ‘Jugular Vein’, wrote in his tribute to Ninan.



‘A master of caricature’

Besides touching scores of lives through his cartoons, Ninan also influenced several generations of cartoonists and satirists. “I have held deep admiration for him for an extensive period. I had the privilege of meeting him for the first time in 1989 during my visit to Delhi and collaborated with him from 1997 to 2000. He was not only a brilliant artist, but also a true master of caricature. His ability to transform any object into something extraordinary was nothing short of incredible, and this talent preceded the era of computer software for such tasks. The lessons I learned from him have left an indelible mark on me. His passing is a profound personal loss,” well-known cartoonist Manjul, who has worked with Dainik Jagran, Rashtriya Sahara, Financial Express, India Today, The Economic Times and Daily News and Analysis, told The Federal.

Sajith Kumar, senior cartoonist at Deccan Herald, too, admits that the seeds of cartooning were sown in him by Ninan’s work in India Today. “I learned the early lessons of cartooning from him, without him even knowing. By studying his works, I acquired a greater understanding of composition, draftsmanship, and wit. He was my 'university' then. It was only later in life that I discovered cartoonist Abu, his uncle, who inspired me on great levels, which is another coincidence. Ninan has inspired a lot many cartoonists of my generation to wield the mighty pen and have a similar story to tell,” says Kumar.







Walked the fine line

