'Zubeen Garg was drunk, declined life jacket,' say Singapore Police

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned in Singapore last September, was drunk and refused to wear a life-jacket while swimming in the sea on the day of the incident, the Singapore Police informed a court on Wednesday (January 14), adding that no foul play is being suspected in the incident.

Although Garg, on September 19 last year, wore a life jacket but later removed it and refused to put on another one, the Chief Investigating Officer informed the court, reported Chanel News Asia.

The officer further stated that at the time of the incident, Garg was heavily intoxicated, adding that several witnesses saw him trying to swim back to the yacht before his body went limp and he was seen floating with his face in the water.

‘History of hypertension, epilepsy’

The court was informed that Gard was swiftly rescued and brought back to the yacht, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered to him. But he was declared dead later on the same day.

The officer further stated that Garg had a history of “hypertension and epilepsy, with his last known epileptic episode in 2024”, adding that it was unclear whether he had taken his regular medicine for epilepsy on the day of the incident.

“The Singapore police do not suspect any foul play in his death,” stated the report.

‘Consumed alcohol on day of drowning’

The Chief Investigating Officer informed the court that on September 19, 2025, Garg left his hotel room and boarded a Marina at Keppel Bay, adding that there were about 20 people on the yacht, including his friends and family members.

The officer stated the group on board the yacht had consumed snacks, beverages and alcohol during the outing. Several witnesses told investigators that Garg was seen drinking, with one stating that he had consumed a few cups of liquor, including gin and whisky, along with a few sips of Guinness Stout.

‘Declined life jacket’

The officer informed the court that the yacht later dropped anchor between Lazarus Island and St John’s Island.

A kayak was prepared, and Garg initially wore a life jacket, which a witness later described as being too large for him, before he entered the sea to swim along with a few others, the officer said.

During this first swim, Garg removed the life jacket and subsequently returned to the yacht, where he was heard saying that he was tired, added the officer.

When Garg later decided to swim again, he was offered a second life jacket of a smaller size, but declined to wear it.

Garg then entered the water without any safety gear and began swimming alone towards Lazarus Island, the chief investigating officer told the court.

‘Suddenly became limp’

Members of the group on the yacht shouted for others to bring him back after noticing that he was not wearing a life jacket.

The officer said Garg turned back after being called, but while swimming towards the yacht, he suddenly became motionless and was seen floating face down in the water.

What Garg’s uncle said

Before the inquiry commenced on Wednesday, Garg’s uncle read out a prepared statement in court, raising several concerns held by the family regarding the circumstances of the death.

He said Garg had left his hotel room “alive and full of promise” on September 19, 2025, but had died by the end of the day.

“Between those two moments lie a sequence of events the family doesn’t fully understand,” his uncle told the court.

He sought a complete and chronological examination of events, including who planned the outing, who accompanied Garg, and his physical condition and health “at every stage”.

He also raised concerns over whether there was any delay in providing medical assistance, adding that family members in India “all want to know the truth”.