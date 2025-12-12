SIT charges four with murder in Zubeen Garg death case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg on Friday (December 12) charged four individuals with murder in its chargesheet filed before a Guwahati court.Also Read: Zubeen Garg death: Gaurav Gogoi alleges SIT shielding ‘Himanta aides’

The accused have been identified as Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, according to lawyers.

SIT probes Zubeen Garg's death

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, which Garg attended in Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the over 3,500-page chargsheet submitted at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court earlier in the day, the lawyers said.



The Assam government had constituted the SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death.

Singapore Police says no foul play

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed in the recently concluded assembly session that Garg's death was ''plain and simple murder''.



The Singapore Police Force (SPF), carrying out an independent investigation into Garg's death, had said in a statement that preliminary probe has not indicated any foul play, and that the investigations may take up to another three months.

