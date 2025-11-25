Assam CM calls Zubeen Garg’s death ‘murder’ in Assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (November 25) said that the death of Zubeen Garg was a “murder” and not “an accident”.

The Chief Minister, addressing the Assembly during an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition to discuss Zubin’s death further, stated that it was “neither culpable homicide" nor a "criminal conspiracy" but a "plain murder."

"After preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder," Sarma said. "That is why, section 103 of BNS was added to the case within three days of his death," he added.

'SIT examined 252 witnesses'

The SIT under the CID of the state police has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said.

"One of the accused killed Garg, and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.

"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the probe will be expanded to include negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he added.

Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, claimed that the SIT will file a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state."

Opposition seeks discussion on Zubeen's death

Earlier in the day, an adjournment motion moved in the Assam Assembly by the Opposition to discuss the death of singer Zubeen Garg was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Assam BJP faces dual storm over ST status, Zubeen’s death ahead of 2026 polls

As the House met for the day's business after obituary references, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi stood up with a request to allow their adjournment motions on the same issue.

As Speaker Biswajit Daimary was about to allow them to speak on the admissibility of the motion, the Chief Minister intervened.

CM urges Speaker to allow adjournment motion

Sarma said the government is also equally seized of the matter and requested the Speaker to allow the adjournment motion.

He also requested that some important bills and supplementary grants, which were on the original agenda for the day, be allowed to be placed due to the urgency of those matters.

Also Read: Singapore sends Zubeen Garg's post-mortem report to Assam police

Sarma also said that no member from the Treasury benches will speak, and the government side will only place its reply.

The Speaker, allowing the adjournment motion, said the Bills and supplementary grants will be placed in the House at the end of the discussion.

He requested the members to refrain from making any comments which may hamper the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death.

Zubeen Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. A Special Investigation Team of the state police is probing into the circumstances of his death.

Probing commission extends deadline

Earlier, the one-member commission investigating Garg’s death extended its deadline for recording statements and submitting evidence to December 12, reported NDTV.

Led by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, the panel began accepting testimonies and documents on November 3, moving the earlier cut-off from November 21.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore to provide evidence in 10 days

Set up by the Assam government, the commission is tasked with examining the facts and circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

It will reconstruct the sequence of events before and after the incident and determine whether any individual, authority, or institution committed lapses, acted negligently, or failed in their responsibilities.

(With agency inputs)