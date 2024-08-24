Zelenskyy: India can be 'key' influence to end Ukraine-Russia war, calls Modi’s visit historic

Kyiv, Aug 23 (PTI) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said he looks forward to visiting India as it can be a "key" in the global diplomatic efforts to end the war between his country and Russia.

“India (is a) big influential country, not only in the world (but) also through the circle of very skeptical countries. If we will change India’s attitude to this war and to Russia, we will stop the war, because Putin will want to stop it,” Zeleskyy said in reply to a question while interacting with the visiting Indian media.

The Ukrainian president described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Kyiv as "historic." During their bilateral talks, Modi invited Zelenskyy to visit India.

“Modi’s visit was historic,” and added: “I very much need your country on our side, not balancing between the US and Russia.” Modi's nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine's independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July in Moscow.

During the bilateral talks, Modi had earlier told Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to find ways to end the ongoing war and that India had been on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022.

“When you begin a strategic partnership, and you begin some dialogue, you don't need to lose time. That's why I think it will be good to meet together again, and if our meeting will be in India, I'll be happy,” Zelenskyy said.

“I think, to understand a country is to understand people also. It's better to be in your country because to find the key to your country and to your Prime Minister is to see your people and I need very much to find the key to your country, because I very much need your country on our side, not balancing between the US and Russia,” he said.

“It's not about your historical choice, but who knows, maybe your country can be the key in this diplomatic influence,” he said, adding, “That's why I'll be happy to come to India as soon as your government, Prime Minister (Modi) will be ready to see me.” Replying to another question, he said, “We want him (Modi) very much to have peace summits, and of course we will be happy to work on it and of course, if he has his ideas, we will be happy to discuss it.

“But we don't change our territories on any propositions ... we don’t change our people to any propositions, our territories our values and our freedom and democracy to any propositions ... we will not change,” he said.

“PM Modi wants peace more than Putin. The problem is Putin doesn’t want (peace). I don’t know what they spoke during their meeting. But I ....” Zelenskyy said and shrugged with an expression of exasperation.

Asked about the discussion about defence production, Zelenskyy said, “We spoke basically about some technologies (but) we are open for a very big deal if India will be ready.” Answering a question about India not supporting a UN resolution (against Russia some months ago), Zelenskyy said he wanted to forgo what happened in the past and “before new resolutions, we have to speak, we have to make more strong relations between our country (and India) before new decisions.” “We will not have big challenges in our relations in the future. And I will focus on it, on future relations between our countries,” he added.

Pointing out that there are very significant contracts between India and Russia vis-a-vis oil, the Ukrainian president said, “Putin is afraid of losing the economy, he has nothing except for oil, his main currency is oil. They do have a kind of energy-based economy, and they're export-oriented.” “So, the countries importing energy resources from the Russian Federation, then they will be helping the whole world,” he added.

On Indian citizens in Ukrainian prison, Zelenskyy denied there were any but added that if there were, he would release them and immediately inform Modi.

He said he read media reports about the death of some Indian nationals working for the Russian Army in its war with Ukraine. PTI

