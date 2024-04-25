World Penguin Day 2024: History, significance, fun facts

World Penguin Day is celebrated every year on April 25. It was initially dedicated to Adelie Penguins, a species that begins its migration north toward Antarctica around this time every year to have access to food during the winter months. However, this special day is now dedicated to all species of penguins to highlight their vulnerability as an endangered species.

There are about 20 species of penguins known to humans, and they are mostly based in the southern hemisphere.

Penguins spend three-quarters of their lives in the water, and they depend on the oceans for food. They are carnivores and eat small fishes and shrimps while swimming. Their survival is threatened by overfishing, pollution, and climate change. As global warming causes sea ice to shrink, it affects not only the penguins’ habitat but also their chick-hatching times and the availability of food.

Fun facts about Penguins

· The largest species is the Emperor Penguins that live in Antarctica. Their average height is 1m, and they weigh about 35 kg. The smallest species is the Little Blue Penguin or Fairy Penguin, which are about 33 cm tall and weigh around 1 kg.

· Different species of penguins have different life spans, ranging from 6 to 30 years.

· Penguins use their flippers for swimming, and they can stay below water for up to 20 minutes.

· Most of the species of penguins are monogamous, with the exception of the Emperor Penguins who are serially monogamous – they have the same partner for a season rather than life.

· They have sharp eyesight that enables them to see clearly in and outside the water. They also have binocular vision, like human beings, which means that they can focus on one object with both the eyes.

· Penguins are coloured black and white, which acts as a camouflage. Their white bellies make predators in the water mistake them for the bright sky above, and their black backs protect them from flying predators as it helps them blend into the dark sea below.

· Penguins are birds that cannot fly, but they are excellent swimmers. They use a special swimming technique where they use the legs together with their tail feathers as rudders. They also get across the ice quickly by sledding on their stomachs.

· Penguins have enjoyed superstar status in movies like Happy Feet and Madagascar, and they have also sung with Mary Poppins.

Penguins need our help

Scientists have documented a drastic decline in the penguin population, by as much as 77 per cent since 50 years ago. Almost 98 per cent of the world’s oceans are being destroyed by industrial activity. We need to create protected areas that are free from all harmful human influences for these endangered species.

World Penguin Day reminds us to appreciate this unique and wonderful species and to fight to save them from extinction.