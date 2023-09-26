Who's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and why's he 'threatening' Hindus in Canada?

Amid an escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is hogging the limelight.

A law graduate from Amritsar who reportedly fled to the USA in 2007, Pannun hit the headlines recently for issuing threats to Indo-Canadian Hindus, asking them to leave the country and return to India. His threat comes close on the heels of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar in Surrey in June.

In a viral video, Pannun can be heard saying, “Indo-Canadian Hindus, you have repudiated your allegiance to Canada and the Canadian Constitution. Your destination is India. Leave Canada, go to India.” Pannun added, “Pro-Khalistan Sikhs have always been loyal to Canada. They have consistently sided with Canada and upheld its laws and Constitution.”

In the same video, Pannun called on all Canadian Sikhs to convene in Vancouver on October 29 for a referendum to determine if the Indian High Commissioner bore responsibility for the killing of Nijjar. Khalistani groups have previously organised referendums in Canada, a matter that has been a cause of concern for India. He also reportedly threatened to target Hindu temples and businesses if the community members did not leave Canada by October 29.

On NIA radar since 2019

Espousing the idea of Khalistan, Pannun landed in the US and established himself as an attorney of law. Currently in the US, Pannun is the face of the SFJ and also its legal adviser. Facing over 16 criminal cases in Punjab, including three of sedition, some registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Arms Act, Pannun is known to be operating from Canada and America.

He was among the founders of the US-based SFJ which claims to be an international advocacy and human rights group set up in 2007 with the express intent of achieving “self-determination for the Sikh people in their historic homeland in the region of Indian held Punjab and establishing a sovereign state, popularly known as Khalistan”.

Pannun has been on NIA radar since 2019, when the anti-terror agency had registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics, NIA said. Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on November 29 last year, it added.

The SFJ was declared an “Unlawful Association” by the Government of India on July 10, 2019. Banning the SFJ, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had noted then, “In the garb of the so-called referendum for Sikhs, SFJ is actually espousing secessionism and militant ideology in Punjab, while operating from safe havens on foreign soils and actively supported by inimical forces in other countries.”

The Union Home Ministry had declared Pannun a terrorist in July 2020 and requested Interpol for a Red Corner Notice against him. However, Interpol twice rejected India’s plea to issue a Red Corner Notice on terror charges against him, citing insufficient information.

“NIA investigations have revealed that Pannun's organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was misusing the cyberspace to radicalise gullible youth and to instigate them to undertake terrorist crimes and activities. It further emerged during the NIA investigations that Pannun was the main handler and controller of the SFJ. Sikhs for Justice was declared as an 'Unlawful Association' by the Government of India, vide notification No.S.O.2469 (E) dated 10th July 2019," NIA said.

He has been “actively exhorting” Punjab-based gangsters and youth over the social media to fight for the cause of independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, NIA investigations have shown, the agency said.

Man behind referendums

From holding ‘Punjab Referendum 2020’ to running a campaign seeking the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence in the Beant Singh assassination case, his name has surfaced in several terror-related investigations carried out by both Punjab police and the NIA.

In recent days, Pannun has also been in the news for issuing blatant threats to senior Indian diplomats and government functionaries in public forums.

Pannun’s outfit advocates for a religion-based separate state carved out from Punjab and many neighbouring areas in India, to be known as ‘Khalistan’. It had conducted “Punjab Independence Referendum” in Canada and Australia in the past. He also organised several non-binding referendums on Khalistan in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

According to the records, he runs a law firm, ‘Pannun Law Firm’, which has offices in Astoria Boulevard and Queens in New York, and in Liberty Street, Fremont, in California. Pannun also owns a property on the 59th floor of the Empire State Building, sources in the security establishment claimed.

Early life in Punjab

As per the Indian security agencies, Pannun was born in Khankot village in Amritsar. His family had migrated from Pakistan to Amritsar during partition in 1947. He studied law from Punjab University, and then worked as a lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court before fleeing to the US in 2007, after he was allegedly found to be involved in the assassination of a Hindu leader.

“His father, Mohinder Singh Pannun, was a former employee with the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board. Pannun also owns properties in Punjab and has a thriving business in the USA,” a source in the NIA said. Pannun also had two brothers. His father passed away several years ago. He had given his ancestral land in Punjab on lease before his death.

Meanwhile, the NIA last week confiscated properties of Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar. Among these properties are 46 kanal agricultural land situated in village Khankot, Amritsar, and 1/4th share of House Number 2033, Sector 15/C in Chandigarh. "The action, which comes as a big boost to the country's crackdown on the terror and secessionist network being operated from various countries, including Canada, followed confiscation orders passed by the NIA Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali," NIA said in a statement.