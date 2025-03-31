Who is IFS Nidhi Tewari, PM Modi’s new private secretary?

Nidhi Tewari, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as the private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A 2014-batch IFS officer, Tewari is currently serving as the Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ms. Nidhi Tewari, IFS (2014) currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, in the Level 12 of the pay matrix with immediate effect, on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said the order from the ministry of personnel dated March 29.



Prior appointments

Tewari has been serving as the Deputy Secretary in the PMO since January 6, 2023, after initially joining as the Under Secretary in 2022.

Before joining the PMO, Tewari served in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where she worked in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division. Her expertise in international relations later saw her play a key role in the PMO, particularly in the ‘Foreign and Security’ vertical, reporting directly to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

She handled crucial areas such as external affairs, atomic energy, and security affairs, along with responsibilities related to the state of Rajasthan. Her deep involvement in foreign policy made her instrumental during India’s G20 presidency.



Background and early career

Tewari hails from Mahmoorganj in Varanasi, which has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency since 2014.



She secured the 96th rank in the Civil Services Examination in 2013. Before clearing the UPSC, she worked as an Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) in Varanasi while preparing for the examination.

In 2016, she was given the Award of Ambassador Bimal Sanyal Memorial Medal for being the Best Officer Trainee and the Medal for Best Dissertation.

The prime minister has had two private secretaries so far – Vivek Kumar and Hardik Satishchandra Shah.