RSS banyan tree of India’s immortal culture and modernisation: PM Modi

Nagpur, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the ‘banyan tree’ of India’s immortal culture and modernisation.

Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre in Nagpur.

“RSS volunteers are working selflessly in various spheres and parts of the country,” Modi said. "The Sangh is the ‘banyan tree’ of India’s immortal culture and modernisation," he added.

Madhav Netralaya was founded in 2014 in memory of late RSS chief Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar.

The government’s policy is to ensure the best medical treatment to the poorest of the poor, Modi said.

There has been a three-fold increase in the number of operational All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under his regime, Modi said.

“Our government is making efforts to provide more and better doctors to people,” he said.

Crores of people are getting free medical treatment due to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Modi said.

“Our mantra of vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family) is reaching all corners of the globe,” he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present at the event. PTI

