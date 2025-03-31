PM Modi visited RSS office to announce September 'retirement plan', claims Raut

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday (March 31) made a big claim that he was there to “announce his retirement”. Raut also claimed that the next PM will be from the state.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut claimed that the RSS wants a change in the political leadership in the country. “He (Modi) probably went to RSS headquarters to announce his retirement in September,” he claimed, alluding to some leaders in the ruling dispensation retiring at 75. Modi turns 75 in September this year.

“As per my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years. From what I understand the entire Sangh Parivar wants a change in the country’s leadership. PM Modi’s time is over and they want change,” he added.



Modi’s successor from Maharashtra?

“RSS will decide the successor of PM Modi and he will be from Maharashtra. That's why Modi was called to Nagpur to discuss it in a close-door meeting,” he added.

Raut also claimed that the RSS is now keen on selecting the next BJP national chief, indicating that PM Modi’s visit could be part of broader political manoeuvring within the Sangh Parivar.



VIDEO | Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, “PM Modi went to the RSS office (PM Modi’s visit to Nagpur) to announce his retirement. As per my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years. RSS wants change in… pic.twitter.com/YCcjYR5MEX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2025

A Congress leader also weighed in, saying that he agreed with Raut. “I think what he said is right. They retire people who cross 75 years. PM Modi is also ageing, so maybe they are thinking about retirement now. He must have gone there to make them happy,” news agency PTI quoted Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Raut’s remark.

Fadnavis junks speculation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed speculation about the prime minister’s successor, asserting that Modi would continue to lead the country for many more years.

Responding to Raut’s claim that Modi went to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to convey the message to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that he is retiring, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur, “In 2029, we will see Modi as the prime minister again.”

“There is no need to search for his successor. He (Modi) is our leader and will continue,” Fadnavis said. Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture, the CM added.

“In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it,” he said, referring to Raut’s claim that Modi’s successor would come from Maharashtra.



Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi also said he is not aware of any talk of (PM’s) replacement.

Modi’s first visit as PM

In his first visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur after becoming the prime minister 11 years ago, Modi on Sunday described the Sangh as the ‘banyan tree’ of India’s immortal culture.

Modi became the second sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited it in 2000 during his third term as PM, an RSS official said. This is also Modi's third term in the top post.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.



(With agency inputs)