EC announces Vice-Presidential election on September 9

The Election Commission on Friday (August 1) announced that the Vice-Presidential election, if voting was necessary, would be held on September 9. It further stated that the last date of nomination will be August 21.

According to the Election Commission, polling, if required, shall take place in room number F-101, Vasudha, on the first floor of the Parliament building on September 9 between 10 am and 5 pm. The results will be announced on the same day.

Returning officers appointed

Earlier, the poll panel appointed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General as the Returning Officer and two officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat as Assistant Returning Officers for the vice presidential election.





The Electoral College for the vice presidential election comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, too, are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

Also Read: VP poll: BJP may opt for safe bet after Dhankhar's unceremonious exit

NDA has edge

There are five vacancies in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha, pegging the effective strength of the electoral college at 782.

The ruling NDA has a comfortable edge in the ensuing poll. The effective strength of both the Houses together is 782, and the winning candidate will require 391 votes, considering that all eligible voters exercise their franchise.

In the Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA enjoys the support of 293 of the 542 members. The ruling alliance has the support of 129 members in the Rajya Sabha (effective strength 240), assuming that the nominated members vote in support of the NDA nominee.

The ruling alliance has the support of a total of 422 members. The 543-member Lok Sabha has one vacant seat -- Basirhat in West Bengal -- while there are five vacancies in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.

Also Read: Dhankhar effect: NDA, INDIA back to drawing board as EC begins preps for VP polls

Speculation over Dhankhar’s resignation

The development comes days after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s surprise resignation as Vice President. His decision to step down had set the political circle abuzz, with the Congress claiming that there were “far deeper reasons” behind his resignation. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge even claimed that there was “nothing wrong” with Dhankhar’s healt,h adding “something fishy” was going on.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee even claimed that Dhankhar was threatened with impeachment by the Centre if he refused to step down.