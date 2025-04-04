LIVE | Rajya Sabha passes Waqf Bill after fiery debate between Centre, Opposition

Following two days of a fiery debate in both Houses of Parliament, the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for sweeping changes in the regulation of Waqf properties and settlement of disputes got Parliament’s approval early on Friday morning with the majority in Rajya Sabha also supporting the Bill.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it.



However, before its passage, it also exposed a chink in the armour of the Opposition parties. Two non-NDA parties signalled a shift in stance. BJD, which opposed the Bill, withdrew its whip and told its MPs to vote according to their conscience “in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities”. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP also said it had not issued a whip to its members.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from Opposition parties, which termed the Bill “anti-Muslim” and “unconstitutional” with the government responding that the “historic reform” would benefit the minority community.

It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Parliament also approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it. The Lok Sabha has already given its nod to the Bill.



Also read:



Waqf Bill: History will never forgive this betrayal, Owaisi tells Naidu, Nitish



Waqf Bill | JPCs only for show, govt using these to push agenda: Oppn



Waqf report reflects BJP’s majoritarian attitude, not majority opinion: MP Md Jawed



