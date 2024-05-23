‘Voted by postal ballot, not invited for party events’: Sinha on show cause notice

Responding to the party's show cause notice to him in which he has been accused of not participating in poll campaigning and not even showing up to vote, BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha said he was surprised to get it as he had voted through postal ballot and was not invited to any party events.

The party’s Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu had sent Sinha a show cause notice asking him why he did not vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and why he did not participate in election campaigning.



In a two-page response to Sahu’s letter, Sinha wrote, “I was very surprised to receive your letter and discover that you have released it to the media as well.”

Rebutting the charge that he had not been participating in “organisational work and election campaigning” after Manish Jaiswal was declared the BJP candidate for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat for which Sinha is the sitting MP, the former Union minister said that he “was not invited for any party events, rallies, or organisational meetings.”

Sinha in his letter said that he had endorsed Jaiswal as the party’s candidate and that he had congratulated him and demonstrated his unwavering support for the party’s choice. He said that not a single senior party leader had asked him to take part in any election activities.