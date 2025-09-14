EC should have ordered probe instead of 'shouting' at Rahul: Ex-CEC on 'vote chori' charges

In a book launch event, former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi came down heavily on Election Commission (EC) for not handling the Opposition's 'vote theft' allegations well.

He said the EC should have ordered a probe instead of "shouting" at Rahul Gandhi. He further noted that Rahul is the Leader of the Opposition who represents millions of voters, and the EC cannot simply shun him by asking him to file an affidavit. He called EC's action objectionable and offensive.

Ahead of the launch of his new book 'Democracy's Heartland', published by Juggernaut Books, he told the news agency PTI that the poll body should have ordered a probe into Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegations instead of "shouting" at him in a language that was "objectionable and offensive".

SY Quraishi slammed EC over how it carried out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. He said EC was not just opening a Pandora's box" but putting its hand in the "hornet's nest" which would hurt it.

Very concerned about EC

"You know, when I hear any criticism of the EC, I feel very concerned and very hurt not only as a citizen of India but also because, having been the CEC myself, I have also laid a brick or two in that institution," he told PTI. Quraishi was a CEC between 2010 and 2012.

"When I see that institution under attack or weakened in any way, I feel concerned, and the EC itself has to introspect and feel concerned. It is up to them to stand up to all the forces and the pressures that may be influencing their decisions," said Quraishi.

"They have to win the confidence of the people - you need the confidence of the opposition parties. For me, I always gave preference to the opposition parties because they are the underdogs," he said.

Quraishi opined that the party in power doesn't need as much pampering as the Opposition does because the latter is out of power.

"So the instruction generally to my staff (when I was the CEC) was to throw the doors open. If they (opposition) want an appointment, give them one immediately. Listen to them. Talk to them. If they want some small favour, do it if it is not at the cost of somebody else," he said.

Here the Opposition has to go to the Supreme Court every now and then, and in fact, 23 parties have had to say they are not getting an appointment, and no one is listening to them.

EC probe

Quraishi argued that the EC should have called for a probe into Rahul's allegations instead of asking him to submit an affidavit.

"Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) after all, don't shout at him. I think it is not like the EC that we have known. He is, after all, the LoP; he is not an ordinary man on the street. He is representing millions of people, he is voicing the opinion of millions of people, and to say to him, 'give an affidavit, otherwise we will do this, do that', the body language and the language used are both objectionable and offensive," Quraishi said.

"I have often said, suppose they (opposition) also turn around and say that 'okay, you are coming up with a new roll, give an affidavit that it is mistake-free. And if there is a mistake, you will be held criminally liable. Can you think of that situation?" he asked.

Quraishi said not just the LoP, if anybody complained, the normal practice was to order a probe immediately.

"Not only do we (EC) have to be fair, but we have to appear to be fair. The probe brings out the facts. So instead of the way the EC responded, the probe was the right thing to do, and they missed an opportunity," he said.

His remarks come after current CEC Gyanesh Kumar said at a press conference last month that Rahul should either give a declaration under oath within seven days on his allegations of irregularities in the voters' list, or his 'vote theft' claims would be rendered baseless and invalid.

Vote chori allegations

Levelling allegations of "vote chori", Rahul had, through a presentation at a press conference, cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim that over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka through five types of manipulation. He alleged similar irregularities in other states.

Rahul also carried out a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across Bihar against the SIR of electoral rolls, alleging collusion between the BJP and the EC for "stealing votes".

Asked about Rahul's claim that he will soon come up with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations on "vote chori", Quraishi said Rahul has used these kinds of terms and most of it is "political rhetoric" which has to be taken as such only.

"But at the same time, if there are serious issues, serious complaints which he is raising, they need to be investigated in detail not only to the satisfaction of the LoP but of the whole nation, the whole nation is watching," he said.

On whether the people's confidence on the electoral process had been shaken, Quraishi answered in the affirmative.

30 years of progress

Questioning the logic behind excluding Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from the list of documents that could be provided for inclusion in the voters list, Quraishi said EPIC is issued by the EC itself and not recognising it has very serious implications.

"Remember it has taken the EC 30 years to reach 99 per cent or 98 per cent of the people, to bring the electoral roll to this level of perfection. One per cent is updated every year by door-to-door summary inquiry'. That is the normal thing. So to throw the existing roll in the dustbin and start all over again. You are trying to do in three months what we had done in 30 years," Quraishi said.

"So, it is buying trouble. It is not only opening a pandora's box but I think the EC has put its hand in the hornet's nest and it is going to hurt them. Of course the Supreme Court has already asked to use Aadhaar and because of the pressure of the top court, the EC has started using Aadhaar," he said.

Quraishi said he is surprised the Supreme Court did not follow up on EPIC which is the EC's own creation.

(With inputs from agency)