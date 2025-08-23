'Vote chori' allegations: Do Indians trust Rahul Gandhi or EC? | Survey

In the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale electoral irregularities, political analyst Amitabh Tiwari’s 'Vote Vibe' survey sheds light on how Indians perceive the claims. Conducted across Hindi-speaking states, the survey gauges public trust in the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the wider implications of the debate on India’s democracy.

What was the scope and method of your survey?

The survey had a sample size of about 1,500 respondents across Hindi-speaking states. It was initiated after Rahul Gandhi’s allegations but concluded on the day the Election Commission held its press conference. The timing ensured that the survey reflected public opinion before the Commission’s formal response.

How do people view Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations?

The findings show that 48 per cent of respondents consider the allegations serious and worthy of investigation. About 27 per cent dismiss them as baseless, while 25 per cent remain unsure. Gender-wise, more men than women view the charges as serious. Across age groups, a consistent 45 per cent and above feel the matter warrants investigation.

Were you surprised by this outcome?

Not entirely. The Congress has raised such concerns earlier, but the data presented was scattered. This time, Rahul Gandhi provided structured examples, categorising the alleged one lakh irregularities into five types. He backed his claims with data and answered media queries effectively. This level of preparation gave his allegations more credibility, leading many to believe they should be probed.

Do people believe the ECI is colluding with the BJP?

Interestingly, only 37 per cent agree with that claim, while 46 per cent disagree and 17 per cent remain undecided. The difference is not a contradiction. While people think the allegations are serious, they are not yet convinced that the ECI is actively colluding with the BJP without proof. Essentially, the public is granting the Commission the benefit of doubt until an investigation occurs.

What did the survey reveal about trust in the Election Commission and India’s electoral process?

Around 47 per cent expressed high or very high trust in the ECI, while 23 per cent indicated low or very low trust. Another 30 per cent rated their trust as average. When combined, this results in a net positive trust level of over 50 per cent. This suggests that while skepticism exists, overall confidence in the ECI remains moderately strong.

How did respondents view the ECI’s demand for Rahul Gandhi to file an affidavit?

A significant 45 per cent felt he should submit an affidavit to back his allegations, while 12 per cent said there was no harm in doing so. About 16 per cent called it unnecessary, and 28 per cent were undecided. The responses suggest that people expect accountability in the form of written proof to compel a formal investigation.

What about the Election Commission’s handling of the Bihar SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise?

Here, 20 per cent rated the Commission’s response as good, 16 per cent as poor, and 30 per cent as average, with 33 per cent undecided. The close gap between positive and negative views shows that people are divided, but overall, the ECI’s communication is perceived as average.

What is the broader message from your survey?

The survey highlights “careful suspicion”. People acknowledge the seriousness of Rahul Gandhi’s allegations and want them investigated, but they stop short of declaring the ECI complicit. Trust in the Commission remains moderate to high, but its communication style has left room for doubt. Respondents also emphasised the need for Rahul Gandhi or a Congress representative to file an affidavit, which would lend credibility and force an inquiry.

Ultimately, the mood is clear: the allegations touch not just the ECI but the credibility of India’s democratic process. As Amitabh Tiwari put it, the Commission must investigate openly to close this chapter and protect India’s democratic reputation globally.

