Rahul Gandhi alleges EC-BJP 'partnership' to 'steal votes' in Bihar

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday (August 19) alleged that a "partnership" has been going on between the Election Commission and the BJP to "steal votes" and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will not allow even one vote to be stolen in Bihar.

Rahul slams govt

Addressing a gathering at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Nawada on the third day of his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Rahul said the right to vote has been given to the people by the Constitution and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commissioners are "snatching" it away from them.

"This is your right that has given to you by the Constitution that you have fought for and Modi, Shah and election commissioners are snatching away from you. (RJD's) Tejashwi (Yadav), me and the other (Mahagathbandhan) leaders standing here want to tell them that we will not let you steal even one vote in (Bihar)," Rahul said.

He alleged that the EC-BJP have "stolen" the elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

'Vote chori' in Bihar

In Maharashtra, about 1 crore voters were added through magic between the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Rahul alleged. He said the Congress asked the EC to provide a machine-readable voters list and CCTV footage, but the poll body refused.

"Now in Bihar they are carrying out 'vote chori' in a new manner. They are doing this chori before your eyes but we will not let them do vote chori," the Congress leader said.

Warning the people, he said, "First your voter card will go, then your ration cards will go and then your land would be handed over to Adani and Ambani," Rahul alleged.

'Policies aid billionaires'

This country belongs to farmers, labourers, small traders and the youth, and not to a few billionaires like Adani and Ambani, he said.

Rahul said all the wrong laws, GST, demonetisation are aimed at benefiting few billionaires. "You give money and resources, yet the country cannot give you employment. This has to change, and that is why we have started the Voter Adhikar Yatra," he said, addressing the people while standing atop his vehicle, flanked by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(ML) Liberation’s Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Partnership between EC, BJP

At the beginning of his address, Rahul invited a person whose name had been removed from the voters’list to speak. The person said he had served as a polling agent in the Lok Sabha polls, but his name was deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"There are lakhs of such people in Bihar who voted but their names have been cut from the voters list," Rahul said.

"There is a partnership going on between the BJP and the Election commission, they are together colluding to indulge in vote chori," he charged.

Asserting that "vote chori" is an attack on 'Bharat Mata', Rahul on Monday (August 18) had warned the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners of stern action when the INDIA bloc forms government.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

Intensifying his attack on the Election Commission, Rahul had also said the whole country would ask the poll body for an affidavit and if given time, his party would bring out the "vote chori" in every Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency.

On Tuesday, the Yatra began from Wazirganj, Gaya, and entered Nawada later. The yatra will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

The yatra is being undertaken in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Rahul's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

It will also pass through Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara.

