Vinod Kambli dances to rousing 'Chak De India' song in hospital; video goes viral

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is in hospital receiving treatment for an urinary infection and muscle cramps, was seen dancing to the rousing 'Chak De' song at a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra.

The video of a frail Vinod Kambli grooving to the song was widely shared on social media.

Kambli, 52, who was hospitalised a few days ago sparking off concern among his fans, appeared cheerful as he danced in his hospital room. He seemed full of beans and followed the moves of a caregiver.