Vinod Kambli dances to rousing 'Chak De India' song in hospital; video goes viral
The video of a frail Vinod Kambli grooving to the 'Chak De India' song was widely shared on social media. Kambli was hospitalised a few days ago sparking off concern among his fans
Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is in hospital receiving treatment for an urinary infection and muscle cramps, was seen dancing to the rousing 'Chak De' song at a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra.
The video of a frail Vinod Kambli grooving to the song was widely shared on social media.
Kambli, 52, who was hospitalised a few days ago sparking off concern among his fans, appeared cheerful as he danced in his hospital room. He seemed full of beans and followed the moves of a caregiver.
Kambli, initially complained of urinary infection and muscle cramps after which he was admitted to the private hospital on December 21. Later, after some medical examinations, doctors said he had clots in his brain.
On Monday, the doctors at Akriti Hospital said that Kambli's health condition was improving. In a heartfelt message on social media, Kambli expressed his gratitude to everyone who had supported him in his recovery journey.
"I have reached this far because of your love," he said.
Battling health issues
Kambli has been battling health issues for quite some time now. Recently, a video of Vinod Kambli attending a function with Sachin Tendulkar to honour their childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, went viral.
Fans were shocked by Kambli’s visibly poor health. He also broke into a song at the function much to the crowd's amusement.
The left-handed batter, who featured in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has now spread good cheer among his admirers with his dance moves from the hospital ward. Kambli had scored 1084 runs at an average of 54 and also played in the 1996 World Cup.
Gavaskar on Kambli
Several former cricketers, including ex-captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have offered to help Vinod Kambli. Kapil Dev had however said that Kambli needed to check into a rehabilitation centre first.
Meanwhile, Gavaskar had said in a media interview that the 1983 World Cup-winning team was keen to help Kambli get back on track.
"What the 83 team wants to do is take care of him. We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet," Gavaskar said.
