New Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocks 180 kmph; Vaishnaw posts video of test run

As part of its push to transform overnight travel, Indian Railways is preparing to roll out the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, designed to travel at speeds up to 180 kmph, in the new year.

While the existing Vande Bharat services operate at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, the sleeper variant has been designed for speeds up to 180 kmph. However, actual operating speeds will depend on track capabilities across the Indian railway network, said reports.

These sleeper trains will be equipped with advanced safety features, including the indigenous KAVACH anti-collision system, and – like the chair car version – will incorporate regenerative braking technology to boost energy efficiency.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (December 31) shared a video on social media showcasing the Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocking 180 kmph along the Kota–Nagda route, and demonstrating its stability features with a "water test".

“Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train,” Vaishnaw wrote in the post on X (formerly Twitter), The minister’s video, shot from inside the train, showed its speed hitting 182 kmph on a mobile screen, while a stack of water-filled glasses stayed perfectly balanced without spilling – underscoring the train’s stability.

The features The first two prototypes of the Vande Bharat sleeper have 16 coaches, including 11 air-conditioned three-tier coaches, four four air-conditioned two-tier coaches, and one air-conditioned first class coach. Designed as a semi-speed service, it is based on design elements from European rolling stock, the sleeper train will offer cushioned berths to improve comfort along with redesigned upper berth access. Passenger amenities include low-intensity night lighting, audio announcements supported by visual display systems, CCTV surveillance, and modular pantry arrangements. The trains will have advanced bio-vacuum toilets similar to those used in aircraft. Facilities will include an accessible toilet for persons with disabilities, a baby care baby care unit, and shower cubicles with hot water in the AC first class coach. Besides featuring safety systems such as the indigenous KAVACH anti-collision technology, like the chair car version, the sleeper variant will also boast regenerative braking to enhance energy efficiency.