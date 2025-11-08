New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat links Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, one of the four trains flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 8), is the first inter-state semi-high-speed premium service connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, according to the Southern Railway.

As it links three states, the train is expected to give a significant boost to business and tourism, officials said.

Connecting three southern states

The eight-coach train passes through major cities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, before reaching Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru. It is the third Vande Bharat service to originate from Kerala.

"KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will provide seamless connectivity between Ernakulam, the commercial capital of Kerala and the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru," a press note from Southern Railway said.

"The existing two Vande Bharat services, between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam), and Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru Central (via Alappuzha) intertwine the southern and northern ends of Kerala and beyond," it said.

Six-day weekly operation

An intercity train service that runs between Ernakulam and Bengaluru takes over 11 hours to cover the 583-km distance. However, the new Vande Bharat train will complete this journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes, officials said.

The train's regular service will start from November 9, when it will depart from Bengaluru at 5.10 am to arrive at Ernakulam at 1.50 pm. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 11 pm. It will operate six days a week except Wednesday.

Highlighting its benefits, Southern Railway said that it would provide the fastest connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru, which is a high-traffic-demand corridor.

First Vande Bharat to Palakkad

"It is the first Vande Bharat service to Palakkad, the Gateway of Kerala. Since it links three states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala - it is going to boost business, education, tourism, pilgrimage, and healthcare travel," officials said.

"The Vande Bharat trains offer comfortable, safe, and premium onboard experience with modern amenities like GPS-based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, reading lights, and Wi-Fi," they added.

According to the press note, with over 130 such services criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, the Vande Bharat trains are bridging economic, social, and cultural barriers.

(With agency inputs)