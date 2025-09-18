US revokes visas of Indian executives over Fentanyl trafficking

The US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday (September 18) said that it has revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain Indian company executives and their family members over their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors. The development comes following US President Donald Trump's warning over drug trafficking and the production of narcotics. The Trump administration mentioned that India was among the 23 countries it was monitoring in this regard.

‘Trump administration’s anti-narcotics drive’

The US Embassy further stated that the move was a part of the Trump administration’s efforts to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics.

“As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States. The Embassy is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for U.S. visas,” stated the release by the US Embassy.

It further stated that the actions are taken pursuant to section 221(i), section 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

‘Consequences for those trafficking drugs to US’

Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews warned that there will be consequences for individuals and organisations involved in trafficking drugs to the US.

“The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” the statement quoted Andrews as saying.

US Embassy thanks India

The US Embassy thanked its Indian counterparts for their cooperation in combating the drug menace and emphasised collaboration and cooperation between the two countries in this regard.

“Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of our top priorities. We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs,” stated the release.

“The Trump Administration has already taken critical steps to confront this crisis through a series of Executive Orders that secure our borders, combat drug trafficking organisations, and demand reform by source countries from which illicit drugs and precursor chemicals flow into the United States. Together, we will build a safer, healthier, stronger future for America and India,” it added.