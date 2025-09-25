US sanctions two Indians, online pharmacy over fentanyl pills

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned two Indian nationals, Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh, along with an India-based online pharmacy, KS International Traders, for their alleged involvement in supplying large quantities of counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and other illicit drugs to victims across the United States.

Sayyed and Shaikh worked with narcotic traffickers based in the US and the Dominican Republic to sell counterfeit pills to Americans, stated a release by OFAC.

Counterfeit pills sold as medicines

It further stated that the two accused marketed and sold these pills as discounted and legitimate medicines, which were instead filled with illicit drugs like fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, and methamphetamine. Sayyed and Shaikh used encrypted messaging platforms for their illegal business and to sell their products to victims.

“Both Sayyed and Shaikh have used encrypted messaging platforms to conduct their illegal business and market their product to victims. Sayyed and Shaikh were previously indicted in September 2024 on narcotics-related charges by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of New York,” stated the release.

“These pills frequently resemble brand-name and generic medications. U.S. consumers, believing they are purchasing from legitimate pharmacies, fall victim to the dangerous operations of these deceptive pharmacies,” it added.

All US properties of accused blocked

OFAC stated that Shaikh is the owner of the sanctioned online pharmacy portal, KS International Traders, which was used for his criminal activities.

“Even after being exposed for his criminal activity in the DOJ’s 2024 indictment, Shaikh continues to operate KS International Traders,” it added.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property in the US of the two accused will be blocked. “As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC,” stated the release.

“Too many families have been torn apart by fentanyl. Today, we are acting to hold accountable those who profit from this poison,” said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “Treasury will continue to advance President Trump’s commitment to Make America Fentanyl Free by targeting drug traffickers,” he added.