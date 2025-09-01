Rubio hails US-India ties amid SCO summit bonhomie, Trump tariff row

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (September 1) said that the enduring friendship between the people of US and India propels the two countries forward as they realise the “tremendous potential” of their economic relationship.

His comments come on a day when the warming ties between India, Russia and China became evident with the display of bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping at the SCO summit made headlines.

However, the bilateral relationship between India and the US has nosedived with US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India- 25 per cent as reciprocal tariffs and the remaining as retaliatory tariffs for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, which India has called “unjustified.”

‘New height for Indo-US ties’

Rubio’s statement was shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X, which further stated that the Indo-US partnership has reached “new heights.”

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey."

Despite the repeated “tariff king” jibe by Trump against India and the allegations by his close aids that India was profiteering by buying cheap and sanctioned Russian crude oil and selling it at premium prices after refining, the Prime Minister has made it clear that his government would shield small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers.

Nikki Haley, John Bolton’s warning

Earlier this month, Republican leader Nikki Haley urged the US to reverse the "downward spiral" in India-US relations, emphasising that New Delhi should be treated as a "prized free and democratic partner" rather than an adversary. Writing in Newsweek amid tensions over Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian goods, Haley called restoring bilateral ties the administration's "most urgent priority" for outcompeting China.

She warned that abandoning 25 years of momentum with "the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster."

Haley highlighted India's importance in shifting supply chains from China, expanding defence cooperation, and its strategic location, making it crucial for US security and economic interests.

A similar warning was issued by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, stating that Trump’s tariffs on India might push New Delhi closer to Moscow and Beijing. Bolton described Trump’s decision to penalise India with retaliatory tariffs for buying Russian oil as an “enormous mistake.”