Modi, Putin, Xi's bonding steals spotlight at SCO; Pakistan's Shehbaz sidelined

The Modi-Putin-Xi bonhomie, at the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) summit currently underway in China's Tianjin, has grabbed the spotlight globally.

All eyes were on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they bonded with each other and shared a warm exchange, ahead of the SCO plenary session on September 1. Earlier too, they had arrived together at the SCO summit, before engaging in a light exchange that attracted attention.

Pakistan isolated

Also read: No genuine convergence yet after Modi-Xi meet: Ex-envoy Meera Shankar

Meanwhile, amid the videos and images from the SCO venue showcasing the visible camaraderie among the three heavyweights of the grouping, visuals from the summit showed Modi and Putin walking past Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stood alone looking ahead, a scene that underscored his isolation at the event.

This moment followed earlier images placing Modi and Sharif far apart, both in the official group photo and during the banquet, where they were seen with their backs to each other.