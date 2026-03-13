US, India close to sealing critical minerals pact: Ambassador Sergio Gor

The United States and India are close to finalising a key agreement on critical minerals, with a major announcement expected in the coming months, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Friday (March 13).

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Gor said the proposed pact would help secure supply chains essential for advanced manufacturing, energy systems, and emerging technologies.

“I’m pleased to say that we are moving very close to finalising critical minerals agreements to help secure the supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems, and emerging technologies,” Gor said. “Stay tuned, and in the next few months, we expect a big announcement.”

The agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in sourcing and processing minerals vital for sectors such as clean energy, electronics, and high-end manufacturing.

‘Relationship can reach historic heights’

Gor said the bilateral relationship between the US and India has the potential to reach “historic heights”, citing a series of recent breakthroughs that demonstrate growing momentum in the partnership.

“We are seeing something different. Instead of breakdown, we are seeing breakthroughs,” he said, noting that both governments are showing political will to translate opportunities into concrete outcomes.

According to the ambassador, the progress reflects a shift from discussions to tangible results.

“In a few months, both countries will have delivered actual results,” he added.

Gor identified three key areas where cooperation has deepened — trade, technology, and strategic coordination.

“First, a breakthrough in trade. Second, a breakthrough in trust and technology. Third, a breakthrough in strategic coordination. Each reflects where the US-India partnership is headed,” he said.

Interim trade pact lays groundwork

Highlighting recent progress in economic ties, Gor referred to the interim trade framework announced earlier this year. On February 7, India and the United States said they had reached a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually-beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to negotiating a broader US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aimed at expanding market access and strengthening resilient supply chains.

Gor said the scale of the two economies, combined with entrepreneurial energy and talent in both societies, offers vast opportunities for cooperation.

“This partnership is not just about tariffs and market access,” he said. “It is also about securing the resources and supply chains that will define the global economy of the future.”

Tariffs under US executive order

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on certain Indian goods under Executive Order 14257, as amended.

The tariff applies to a range of products originating from India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home décor items, artisanal goods, and certain machinery.