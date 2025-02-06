US deportation row: Why no word of regret from Jaishankar, asks Vivek Katju

Responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's address in the Rajya Sabha earlier today (February 6), on the deportation of 104 Indian nationals by the US, former IFS officer said the statement obfuscated many aspects of deportations.

The immigrants had been deported to Amritsar on February 5 on a U.S. military aircraft. Jaishankar emphasised that the treatment of the deportees on this flight was consistent with the procedures followed since 2009.

"It was strange that Jaishankar did not make a single comment regretting the way the Americans deport Indians," Katju told The Federal. "His sole purpose was to show that there had been no difference in the treatment meted out to the returning Indians on this flight as meted out to other deportees since 2009 or perhaps earlier."

The first question that Jaishankar needs to be asked is how many flights were used by the US authorities in sending out deportees to India in the past and what was the nature of these flights, said Katju. "Second, was this the first time that a military aircraft was used?" he added.

"Third, were the restraints imposed on returning Indians in earlier flights similar to those used on February 5?"

Presence of officials

The next and most crucial question, according to Katju, is about the presence of American officials. This time, apart from seven crew members, 45 immigration officials accompanied the deportees, he said, adding: "Clearly, many of these immigration officials would be carrying arms. All in all, it was clearly seen that on this occasion the US authorities treated these deputies as nothing short of terrorists. Was there similar treatment in the past?"

Katju went on to say that the Narendra Modi government has been in in power at the Centre since 2014. "In these last 10 years have they not protested to the Americans that the deportation of Indians should be in a manner which is not degrading?" he wondered.