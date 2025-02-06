Handcuffed, starved for 40 hours: Why is India soft pedalling on US deportation row?

In a shocking turn of events, 104 Indian nationals were deported from the United States in a military aircraft under extreme conditions. The deportees, most of whom were from Punjab and Gujarat, described their ordeal as a "nightmare"—handcuffed, shackled, and deprived of basic rights for over 40 hours. This event has triggered a massive political storm in India, with opposition parties questioning the Modi government’s silence and lack of protest against such inhumane treatment.

In the latest episode of Capital Beat, The Federal's Managing Editor KS Dakshina Murthy, international affairs expert Prof Aptap Kamal Pasha, and veteran journalist Sanjay Kapoor delve into the implications of this shocking mass deportation and analyze the Indian government’s subdued response.

Opposition protests and government silence

The visuals of Indian nationals in handcuffs after being deported from the US have sparked outrage across the country. The opposition, led by the India Alliance, has raised strong protests in Parliament, calling the deportation "humiliating" and "an insult to the dignity of Indian citizens." Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, demanded an official explanation from the government. The uproar led to repeated adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

US deportation policy and the handcuffing controversy

Deportations of illegal immigrants are not uncommon, but the manner in which these 104 Indians were sent back raises eyebrows. Unlike previous cases where deportees were flown back on civilian aircraft, this time, the US deployed a C-17 Globemaster military plane, a move typically reserved for criminals or high-risk individuals.

"The question is not about the deportation itself, but the way it was carried out," said Prof. Aptap Kamal Pasha. "Why were Indian nationals treated like criminals when similar deportations from other countries, including Europe and Australia, happen without handcuffs and chains?" He further pointed out that Colombia recently refused to accept its deported nationals in a similar manner and arranged for their dignified return on civilian flights.

Sanjay Kapoor echoed these sentiments. "The Indian government knew about these deportations in advance. They had details about the individuals, their travel history, and legal status. Why didn’t they take proactive measures to prevent such treatment?" he asked.

Why didn’t India intervene?

One of the biggest questions emerging from the discussion is why India did not arrange for civilian flights to bring its nationals back home. Countries like Brazil and Colombia have strongly opposed similar deportation methods, yet India allowed its citizens to be shackled and flown back in a military aircraft.

"If India can evacuate citizens from war zones like Yemen and Libya with dignity, why not here?" asked Pasha. "This reflects a lack of urgency and competence on the part of our government. It is shocking that no alternative arrangements were made."

Kapoor further argued that the Indian embassy in the US must have been aware of these developments but failed to take any meaningful steps. "This is not the first time Indians have been deported. The only difference is the treatment meted out to them. Why didn’t the Indian government push back?" he questioned.

Political fallout and Modi’s upcoming US visit

The timing of this controversy is crucial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States later this month. Given the outrage surrounding the deportations, opposition leaders are urging him to cancel the visit as a mark of protest. "Why should our Prime Minister visit a country that has just insulted Indian citizens?" asked Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Dakshina Murthy highlighted how Trump’s policies on illegal immigration have been clear from the start. "This is not an isolated incident. The US under Trump has ramped up deportations, but the manner in which this one was conducted seems to be sending a message. The real question is whether India is ready to accept this kind of treatment," he said.

Jaishankar’s response and the road ahead

As the political storm rages, Jaishankar finally addressed the issue in Parliament, stating that "illegal mobility has associated hardships" and that "deportations must be handled with dignity." He assured Parliament that the Indian government is in touch with US authorities to prevent further mistreatment of deported nationals.

However, Pasha dismissed this statement as "too little, too late." "The damage is already done. The government’s lack of protest has only emboldened Trump to continue such practices. What will India do if this happens again?" he asked.

The discussion ended with a unanimous agreement that the Modi government must take a firmer stand on the treatment of its citizens abroad. Whether this incident leads to a shift in India’s immigration policy and diplomatic approach remains to be seen.

The mass deportation of 104 Indians under harsh conditions has raised serious concerns about India’s diplomatic standing and its ability to protect its citizens abroad. The Modi government’s delayed response has drawn criticism, and opposition protests continue to put pressure on the ruling party. With Modi’s US visit around the corner, all eyes will be on how India navigates this sensitive issue in its diplomatic ties with Washington.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.