LIVE | Govt engaging with US to ensure deportees aren’t mistreated: Jaishankar

The government is engaging with the US to ensure that deported Indians are not mistreated, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha on Thursday (February 6), underlining that the focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry.

The foreign minister’s statement in Parliament came a day after a US military aircraft dropped 104 illegal Indian immigrants in Amritsar, over which an uproar erupted in Parliament on Thursday regarding the manner in which the deportees were treated by the Americans — handcuffed and their legs shacked.

India engaging with US govt: EAM

Jaishankar first addressed the issue in the Rajya Sabha, saying it is the fundamental responsibility for all nations to take back their citizens who are found to be living illegally abroad.

“We are of course engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight,” Jaishankar said. “At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate travellers,” he said.

The minister stated that the process of deportation is not a new one. “The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed that women and children are not restrained,” he said.

“Further need of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are attended to. During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft,” he said.

“There has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5, 2025,” he added.

Opposition protests

On Thursday morning, Opposition MPs protested over the “inhuman” deportations and sought a discussion in Parliament. Several MPs, including Amritsar MP Gurujit Singh Aujla, were seen joining the protest sporting handcuffs on their hands. Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice over the issue, until Jaishankar addressed the Upper House at 2 pm.

As Lok Sabha proceedings continued to be disrupted by Opposition members, the House was adjourned thrice. Amid sloganeering by the opposition members, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the House that Jaishankar would make a statement on the issue at 3.30 pm.

A US military aircraft carrying more than 100 Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the United States arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday. The deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and that they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

The 104 illegal Indian immigrants who landed in Amritsar are expected to be the first batch of deportees from the US as the Donald Trump government cracked down on illegal immigrants. Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

