Unnao rape survivor moves CBI against investigating officer, seeks FIR

The Unnao rape case victim has approached the CBI seeking registration of an FIR against the then-investigating officer for allegedly being “hand in glove” with former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in the case.

‘Probe done dishonestly’

The victim further alleged that she and her family were being threatened from various quarters. She stated in her complaint that the investigating officer conducted the probe in a dishonest way with mala fides.

She further alleged that the investigation was carried out in such a way that the accused may get the benefits of “deliberate lapses and manipulation of facts introduced, and secure a favourable outcome”.

‘Forged documents used in chargesheet’

Elaborating further, the victim accused the investigating officer of using forged documents in the chargesheet, wherein she was shown as a student of a government school and her date of birth was also shown differently, whereas, in reality, she never took admission in that school.

She alleged that the officer mentioned in the chargesheet that she was using the mobile phone of a woman named Heera Singh, even though she never used that phone.

Also, several statements were falsely attributed to her in the chargesheet, she claimed.

‘No action on earlier complaint’

In the six-page complaint, the victim, who was a minor at the time of her rape in 2017, claimed she filed a complaint earlier as well, but no action was taken against the officer.

Citing the trial court order convicting Sengar, where the court questioned the recording of her statement by the investigation officer, she accused the officer of being “hand in glove” with the accused to save them (Sengar and others) from prosecution.

What CBI said

The CBI had challenged the observations of the trial court in the Delhi High Court.

During the trial, the CBI had said that the investigating officer’s claims on the mobile phone used by the victim were “mere opinion” and not a "conclusive proof”, and merely on that basis, “no assumption can be raised that the officer was siding with the accused party”.

"There is more to the story than what meets the eye, as it appears that the investigation was not conducted fairly, and the approach of the IO/CBI leaves an impression that recording of the girl’s statement was with a view to discredit the version of the victim/survivor and her family members in the present case,” the court had said.

