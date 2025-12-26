Unnao rape case: Protest outside Delhi HC over Sengar bail order

Demonstrators gathered outside the Delhi High Court on Friday (December 26) to register their protest against the suspension of the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former MLA convicted in the Unnao rape case.

Carrying placards, those at the protest raised slogans including “Balatkariyo ko sanrakshan dena band karo” (stop protecting rapists), voicing support for the Unnao rape survivor and opposition to the court’s decision.

Women activists join protest

Women activists from the All India Democratic Women's Association participated in the protest along with activist Yogita Bhayana and the survivor’s mother.

Also Read: Unnao rape case: Plea in SC against suspension of Sengar's life term

Speaking to PTI, the survivor’s mother said she had come to the high court to protest as her daughter had endured immense suffering. “I am not blaming the entire high court, but only the two judges whose decision has shattered our trust,” she said.

She added that earlier judges had delivered justice to the family, but the accused had now been granted bail. “This is an injustice towards our family. We will approach the Supreme Court, as I have faith in it,” she said.

Bail granted pending appeal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Sengar, who is serving a life term in the case, on bail pending the disposal of his appeal against his conviction by a trial court in December 2019.

Also Read: Over 30 pc girls, 13 pc boys sexually violated before age 18 in India: Lancet

The court directed that the former BJP MLA shall not come within a five-km radius of the victim’s residence or threaten the rape survivor or her mother. It added that any violation of the conditions would automatically lead to the cancellation of bail.

However, Sengar will continue to remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father and has not been granted bail in that case.



(With agency inputs)