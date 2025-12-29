Unnao rape case: SC stays suspension of Kuldeep Sengar’s life sentence

The Supreme Court on Monday (December 29) stayed the Delhi High Court order, which suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case of a minor girl.

The top court also issued notice to Sengar on an appeal of the CBI against the High Court order, reported ANI.

The Delhi High Court, on December 23, suspended the life sentence of Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, noting that he had already undergone seven years and five months of imprisonment. The suspension was granted till the pendency of his appeal against the December 2019 trial court verdict convicting and sentencing him in the case.

However, Sengar will continue to remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father. His appeal in that case is also pending, in which he has sought suspension of sentence, citing the length of time already spent in custody.

While suspending the sentence, the High Court imposed several conditions and directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh along with three sureties of the same amount. The court also restrained him from entering within a five-kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence in Delhi and from threatening the survivor or her mother, warning that any violation would lead to cancellation of bail.

The rape case and other connected matters were transferred from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.