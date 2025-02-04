Illegal migration not worth the risk: US embassy after deportation of 205 Indians

As news reports confirmed that the US has deported 205 illegal immigrants of Indian origin on a US military plane from Texas on Tuesday (February 4), a spokesperson from the US embassy said America is rigorously tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants from the country.

“These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk,” the US embassy spokesperson was quoted by ANI.

“The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants,” said the spokesperson.

This deportation move was on the cards after President Donald Trump reportedly said that PM Narendra Modi had assured him that India “will do what’s right” regarding the return of illegal migrants of Indian origin from the US.

Jaishankar’s statement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also earlier said that the Indian government is open to the “legitimate return of Indian nationals residing illegally abroad, including in the US”.

“I understand right now that there is a certain debate going on and a resulting sensitivity which is there. But we have been consistent, we have been very principled about it, and that remains our position, and I conveyed that very clearly to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio,” said Jaishankar.

In a statement, India’s external affairs ministry had reiterated that India would take back Indian nationals from anywhere in the world if they were overstaying or were without proper documentation.

“For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in a press statement.

18,000 illegal migrants

A Bloomberg report had said that the US and India had identified about 18,000 illegal migrants from India in the US.

This is expected to be just the first of several such flights from the US carrying illegal migrants to India.

In 2024, more than 1,000 Indian nationals were deported from the US by charter and commercial flights, according to then assistant secretary at the US Department of Homeland Security, Royce Berstein Murray. This was done in cooperation with the Indian government, he had said.

India’s proactive stance on illegal immigration and its readiness to cooperate with the US in the deportation of illegal migrants of Indian origin has been appreciated. At the same time, the US is reportedly making efforts to ensure that legal migration of talented individuals from India to the US is streamlined.