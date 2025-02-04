205 Indians aboard US military aircraft carrying deported immigrants: Report

A total of 205 Indian nationals, who had illegally entered the US, have been deported on a US military aircraft that took off from Texas about six hours back, sources have told NDTV. The sources said each deported Indian national is verified, indicating New Delhi's involvement in the deportation process.



This is likely the first of many such flights that will bring illegal Indian immigrants in the US back, implementing US President Donald Trump's hardline stance against an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States.

Speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, an official said the C-17 aircraft has departed for India and would not arrive for at least 24 hours. India is the farthest destination of US military flights deporting migrants, with the Pentagon stating flights to deport over 5,000 migrants from El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. So far, military aircraft have flown migrants to Guatemala, Peru and Honduras.



Immigration agenda



Trump has often used the military to implement his immigration agenda. He has sent troops to the US Mexico border, used military bases to house migrants and military aircraft to fly them out of the US. However, Reuters reported that a military deportation flight to Guatemala last week likely cost at least $4,675 per migrant.

The deportation to India will be the first since the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have raised concerns around illegal immigration by Indians into the US during their respective conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier, Trump had indicated that he discussed the issue of illegal immigration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Modi would “do the right thing”. India has already said it will take back all those Indians who had illegally entered the US after they were duly identified as Indian.