'Modi will do what’s right': Trump on return of illegal Indian immigrants

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have had a “productive” telephone conversation on expanding bilateral ties and Modi is likely to visit the White House in February.

Trump said this to the media aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

Modi to visit US

“I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February,” Trump said. “We have a very good relationship with India.”

Asked if New Delhi was ready to take back an estimated 18,000 illegal identified Indian immigrants from the US, the president replied: “He (Modi) will do what’s right. We are discussing.”

“Everything came up (in the phone call with Modi),” Trump said when the media further details of his call with the Indian leader.

Trump wants deeper ties

In a readout of the telephone call, the White House said Trump asked India to buy more US-made security equipment and move towards a fair bilateral trading relationship.

“The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe,” it said.

“The president emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the White House said.

Trump, Modi discuss Quad

“The leaders discussed plans for Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” it added.

Modi and Trump emphasised their commitment to advance the "US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year”.

The US, India, Japan and Australia comprise the Quad, a four-way grouping, formed amid rising Chinese influence across the world.

Trump and tariffs

The readout said Trump had a "productive" phone call with Modi.

While talking to House Republicans at a Florida retreat on Monday, Trump said the US would impose tariffs on countries that harm America as he named China, India and Brazil as high-tariff countries.

“We're going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us... Look at what others do,” he said.

Trump and India

“China is a tremendous tariff maker, and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So, we're not going to let that happen any longer because we're going to put America first,” he said.

Like in many countries, there have been some concerns in India as well over the Trump administration’s approach to immigration and tariffs.

The department of homeland security said in April 2024 that 220,000 Indians were living in the US illegally at the end of 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)