'It is unfortunate': Umar Khalid's father on Supreme Court bail denial for son

Umar Khalid’s father, S Q R Ilyas, on Monday expressed disappointment after the Supreme Court denied bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

“It is unfortunate,” Ilyas said, reacting to the court’s decision. “No comments. It is unfortunate. I have nothing to say. The judgement is there, and I have nothing to say.”

The Supreme Court refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, observing that there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Top court cites prima facie case

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria held that the allegations against Khalid and Imam warranted continuation of custody at this stage, declining to interfere with the lower court’s findings.

However, the bench granted bail to five other accused in the case — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

Co-accused granted relief

The Delhi riots conspiracy case stems from the February 2020 violence in northeast Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

On December 10, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict after hearing extensive arguments from the prosecution and defence. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appeared for the Delhi Police, while senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra represented the accused.

Umar Khalid reacts from jail

Meanwhile, Umar Khalid’s friend Banojyotsna shared his reaction on social media platform X, stating that he was relieved that some of the accused had been granted bail.

“‘I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved’, Umar said. ‘I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat’, I replied. ‘Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai’. #UmarKhalid,” she wrote.

(With Agency inputs)