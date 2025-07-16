UIDAI urges parents to update child’s Aadhaar biometrics by age 7

The Union government on Tuesday (July 15) urged parents and guardians to update the Aadhaar biometrics of children who have turned seven.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) reiterated the importance of completing the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children who have reached the age of seven but have not yet had their biometrics updated in Aadhaar.

This is an existing requirement under Aadhaar, and parents or guardians can update their child’s details at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or designated Aadhaar centre, according to a UIDAI statement.

Aadhaar update reminder

To facilitate the process, UIDAI has begun sending SMS messages to mobile numbers registered in the Aadhaar records of such children, reminding parents to complete the update.

In its periodic reminder, UIDAI noted that the first biometric update is free of cost at enrolment centres, provided it is done before the child turns seven.

After this period, the authority warned that Aadhaar numbers may be deactivated for those who fail to complete the biometric update. A fee of Rs 100 applies if the update is carried out after the child turns seven.

"Timely completion of MBU is an essential requirement for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of biometric data of children. If the MBU is not completed even after 7 years of age, the Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per the existing rules," the central agency said in a press release.

First biometric update

For children under five, Aadhaar enrolment only captures the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, and address, along with supporting proof documents.

Fingerprints and iris biometrics are not captured for children below five years of age, as these traits are not sufficiently mature at that age.

As per existing rules, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years, UIDAI added.

Identity document

The Aadhaar card is widely used as a means of identification and is required for various purposes, including availing government schemes and subsidies, opening bank accounts, and applying for passports.

"Aadhaar with updated biometric facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage of Aadhaar in availing services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, availing benefits of scholarships, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, etc wherever applicable," the UIDAI said.

"Parents/ guardians are advised to update biometrics of their children in Aadhaar, on priority," it added.