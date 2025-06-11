Tatkal tickets can only be booked by Aadhaar-authenticated users from July 1: Centre

The Railway Ministry has announced that from July 1 this year, ticket booking under the Tatkal scheme can only be done by Aadhaar-authenticated users. The decision was announced in a circular dated June 10.

To benefit common end users

The ministry in the circular informed all zones that the reason behind the move was to ensure that “common end users” could benefit from the Tatkal scheme.

"With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/ its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users," the ministry said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: Vande Bharat sleeper train achieves peak speed of 180 kmph during trial: Railways

OTP authentication

It further said that Aadhaar-based OTP authentication shall also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15.

"Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerized PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorized agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by 15/07/2025," stated the circular.

Also Read: Railway accident report card: Why Modi govt's claims are off-track

Curbs on ticketing agents

As per the circular, restrictions on booking Tatkal tickets will be imposed on the authorised ticketing agents of the Indian Railways, as they will not be permitted to book opening day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal booking window.

The agents will be barred from booking Tatkal tickets for air-conditioned classes from 10.00 am to 10.30 am and for non-air-conditioned classes from 11.00 am to 11.30 am.

In this regard, a direction has been issued by the Railway Ministry for the Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC to make the necessary changes to the system and inform the zonal railways about them.

The ministry has assured that the decision will be widely publicised through all available means to inform the general public.

(With inputs from agencies)