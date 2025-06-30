From July 1: Aadhaar mandatory for PAN, Tatkal; ITR deadline, bank charges change

A series of financial rules will be introduced from July 1 onwards, impacting individual taxpayers and customers of major Indian banks including SBI, HDFC, and ICICI.

Aadhaar will now be mandatory for PAN applications and tatkal ticket bookings, income tax filing gets extended, and major banks are implementing new charges.

Aadhaar mandatory for new PAN

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that Aadhaar verification will be mandatory for new PAN card applications from July 1.

This move aims to enhance tax compliance and promote digital integration. Previously, a valid ID and birth certificate were sufficient to obtain a PAN.

ITR deadline extension

The CBDT has also extended the income tax return filing deadline for Assessment Year 2025-26. This move is welcomed by taxpayers as it will give them even more time to avoid last-minute issues.

The new deadline is September 15, offering an additional 46 days beyond the earlier July 31 cut-off.

Revised credit card and banking charges

SBI Card will discontinue its complimentary air accident insurance from July 15 on select premium cards such as ELITE and PRIME. It will also revise how the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) is calculated on credit cards to include GST, EMIs, fees, and more.

HDFC Bank will impose a 1 per cent fee on rent payments, wallet reloads over Rs 10,000, utility bills above Rs 50,000, and gaming spends above Rs 10,000. A cap of Rs 4,999 applies per transaction. Customers can now earn up to 10,000 reward points per month for insurance payments.

ICICI Bank is introducing changes in ATM charges, IMPS fees, and cash transaction limits. After a set number of free transactions, additional ATM use and branch cash handling will incur fees.

EOL vehicles will be impounded

Starting July 1, 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management is enforcing a bold new rule: End-of-Life vehicles won’t be allowed to refuel anywhere in the city.

EOL vehicles are diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. Irrespective of the states they are registered in, they will not be given fuel in Delhi starting July 1, according to directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management earlier.

To discourage their use, penalties have been set for owners of impounded vehicles. Four-wheeler owners will be fined Rs 10,000, while those who own two-wheelers will have to pay Rs 5,000, along with towing and parking charges, the CAQM said.

USCIS changes SMS number

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it will switch to a new phone number for sending text (SMS) messages.

“Effective July 1, 2025, USCIS will no longer send text (SMS) messages from the phone number 468-311 (GOV-311). Our new number will be 872466 (USAIMM),” USCIS said in a press statement.

This change is aimed at helping users easily recognise official messages from the immigration agency.

Aadhaar verification for Tatkal ticket bookings

Starting from July 1, 2025, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be able to book Tatkal tickets through IRCTC's official website and mobile app.

Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will become mandatory for online Tatkal bookings from July 15 onwards.

Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will also require OTP authentication.