Trump greets India on Republic Day amid US tariffs and trade strain

US President Donald Trump on Monday (January 26) extended greetings to India on the occasion of the Republic Day, stating that the two countries share a “historic bond” as the world’s largest and oldest democracies.

His remarks come at a time when the ties between the two countries have come under strain with Trump’s move to slap 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, out of which 25 per cent is a penalty for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

Despite the optimism recently shown by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal that the India-US trade deal was “very near”, leaked audio recordings of US Senator Ted Cruz have reportedly revealed that he blamed trade adviser Peter Navarro, Vice-President JD Vance, and President Trump himself for delaying the deal.

What Trump said

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies,” stated Trump in a message shared by the US Embassy in India on X.

"Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership,” stated US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in a post on X.

‘Trump hindering India-US trade deal’

The strain in Inia-US ties has been underscored by recent political developments in Washington. Leaked audio recordings cited by Axios suggest that Cruz has privately blamed divisions within the White House for slowing progress on the long-pending India-US trade deal.

In calls with donors, Cruz is reported to have said he was “battling” the administration, pointing to trade adviser Peter Navarro, Vice-President JD Vance and President Trump as obstacles to an agreement that has been under discussion for months.

The recordings also reflect a broader shift within the Republican Party, where the free-trade instincts that once dominated have given way to a more protectionist approach. Cruz, who has long advocated closer ties with India, has warned that sweeping tariffs could raise consumer prices and hurt Republican prospects in the 2026 midterm elections, even as he is seen positioning himself for a possible 2028 presidential run.

What Commerce Secretary said

On the Indian side, officials maintain that negotiations are continuing. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has said the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement is “very near,” though without a fixed timeline, noting that talks are ongoing despite tariff pressures.

He added that exports to the US have remained resilient and that India has increased crude oil purchases from the US, even as broader trade discussions remain shaped by shifting policy signals in Washington.