JD Vance, Trump stalling India trade deal, claims Ted Cruz in leaked audio: Report

Even as the future of a trade deal between India and the US continues to hang in a balance, leaked audio recordings of US Senator Ted Cruz talking to donors have thrown some light on the political roadblocks inside Washington over the issue.

According to a report in Axios, the recordings show that Cruz is clashing with the White House over a long-delayed US‑India trade deal.

Political roadblocks

In calls with donors, Cruz reportedly blamed trade adviser Peter Navarro, Vice-President JD Vance, and President Trump himself for blocking progress, saying he is “battling” the administration to secure the agreement with India, added the report.

Further, the report said the revelations come even as negotiations with India have stretched on for months, complicated by Trump’s decision to slap an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian oil imports tied to Russia, bringing total duties to 50 per cent. While the deal is seen as strategically important for both economies, the recordings emphasise the political challenges standing in the way of an India-US trade deal despite numerous rounds of trade talks.

Rift in Republican Party

However, the recordings also underscores a deeper rift within the Republican Party. Once a champion of free trade, the GOP has shifted under Trump toward protectionism, leaving figures like Cruz caught between party loyalty and global trade ambitions. For India, the uncertainty means continued economic strain and delayed access to a potentially transformative agreement with the US.

Senator Ted Cruz reportedly told donors that he and several Republican colleagues tried to dissuade President Trump from imposing the “Liberation Day” tariffs on multiple countries in April last year. Cruz warned that the tariffs risk driving up consumer prices and eroding Americans’ retirement savings, potentially costing Republicans control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms.

The report also noted that Cruz is widely seen as eyeing a 2028 presidential run, positioning himself to challenge Trump and Vice- President JD Vance’s grip on the GOP. Prominent Republicans, meanwhile, remain anxious about losing ground to Democrats in the upcoming 2026 elections.

'Natural allies'

Senator Ted Cruz, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, has long championed stronger US‑India ties. During a 2019 visit to India, Cruz called the two nations “natural allies,” praising India as the world’s largest democracy and noting the presence of more than half a million Indian‑Americans in Texas.

“Our countries share values like human rights, free markets, and fair commerce,” he said, adding that the partnership is vital in countering China’s growing influence.

Indian‑Americans, meanwhile, represent a significant political constituency in Cruz’s home state, accounting for about 2 per cent of Texas’s population, according to AAPI data.